Lance Twiggs social media: Alleged Instagram and TikTok profiles surface amid Tyler Robinson probe

Lance Twiggs, a 22-year-old from St. George, Utah, has been identified as the roommate of Tyler Robinson, who was arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. Robinson was taken into custody on Thursday night, nearly 33 hours after the shooting occurred during an event at Utah Valley University. Lance Twiggs' TikTok and Instagram profiles have surfaced.(TikTok/ Lance Twiggs)

Robinson reportedly lived with Twiggs and two others in a three-bedroom apartment at the Fossil Hills complex in St. George. According to the Daily Mail, citing a law enforcement affidavit, Twiggs, an aspiring professional gamer, showed police a series of text messages in which Robinson allegedly mentioned hiding a gun linked to the shooting.

Relationship rumors

On Saturday, Fox News and the New York Post reported that Tyler Robinson had been living with a “transgender partner” who is cooperating with authorities. However, it remains unclear whether that individual is Lance Twiggs.

Twiggs' family members confirmed to media outlets that Twiggs and Robinson were roommates but declined to comment on any romantic involvement or on Twiggs' gender identity.

Social media activity

Screenshots of social media accounts believed to belong to Lance Twiggs have surfaced online, including TikTok and Instagram profiles. The TikTok bio reportedly reads, “becoming TikTok pros one terrible video at a time,” while the Instagram bio includes the phrase, “Friendly neighborhood licensed fish finder.”

Some online users have pointed out that the word “fish” is considered slang in parts of LGBTQ+ culture, typically referring to someone perceived as highly feminine. However, no official connection between this phrase and Twiggs’ identity has been confirmed.

Since media attention increased, family-linked social media accounts, including one believed to belong to Twiggs’ mother, have reportedly been locked or deleted.

HT.com has not independently verified the social media profiles or their content.