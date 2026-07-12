Argentina vs Switzerland LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Messi magic awaits Kansas City as ARG eye semi-final
Argentina vs Switzerland LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Argentina face Switzerland for the final World Cup semi-final spot, with Messi's champions favourites but vulnerable against a disciplined Swiss side chasing their biggest modern-era upset tonight.
Argentina vs Switzerland LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Argentina and Switzerland meet in the final quarter-final of the FIFA World Cup 2026, with a place in the last four at stake. Defending champions Argentina have survived two dramatic knockout battles against Cabo Verde and Egypt, relying heavily on Lionel Messi's enduring brilliance to keep their dream of a consecutive world title alive. Switzerland, meanwhile, are contesting their first World Cup quarter-final since 1954 after edging Colombia in a tense penalty shootout. Granite Xhaka and company enter as underdogs, but their organisation, resilience and ability to frustrate stronger opponents make them dangerous. Argentina have never lost to Switzerland, but Lionel Scaloni's side has looked vulnerable during this campaign. Can Messi inspire another step towards history, or will Switzerland produce the biggest victory of their modern era?...Read More
Argentina vs Switzerland LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: ARG and SUI battle for the final semi-final spot
Argentina vs Switzerland LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: The final place in the World Cup semi-finals is up for grabs as Argentina face Switzerland in Kansas City. Lionel Scaloni's defending champions have been pushed hard in both knockout matches, while Switzerland arrive with confidence after eliminating Colombia on penalties. Argentina remain favourties, but their defensive vulnerabilities offer the Swiss real hope of producing a historic upset tonight.