What does the Quasi moon look like? China's Tianwen-2 spacecraft captures first glimpse of Earth's elusive companion
China has released the first image of the near-Earth asteroid Kamoʻoalewa, an object often described as Earth's "quasi moon."
China has released the first image of Kamoʻoalewa, the mysterious asteroid often called Earth's "quasi moon." The image offered the public its first close-up look at one of the planet's most unusual celestial companions.
The image was captured by China's Tianwen-2 spacecraft, which is currently travelling toward the asteroid on a landmark sample-return mission expected to reshape scientists' understanding of near-Earth objects and the early Solar System.
Tianwen-2 launched in May 2026 and is expected to rendezvous with Kamoʻoalewa in mid-2027. The spacecraft will collect samples from the asteroid before returning them to Earth in 2029. It will then continue toward comet 311P/PANSTARRS in an extended mission.
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What does the Earth's quasi moon look like?
Despite being nicknamed a "quasi moon," Kamoʻoalewa is not a true moon orbiting Earth. Instead, it follows the Sun while moving in a stable orbital pattern that keeps it relatively close to Earth over long periods
The new photo was taken on July 2, according to China's Xinhua news outlet.
The image shows Kamoʻoalewa as a small, dim object against the darkness of space. The picture reveals the asteroid to be a tiny, uneven rock with a diameter of about 50–65 feet (16–20 meters). Scientists say the asteroid is still millions of kilometres away from Tianwen-2, hence making it appear as only a faint point of light.
Although the origin of this quasi-moon is unknown, some scientists speculate that it may have formed between 1 and 10 million years ago when a large impact propelled a portion of our own moon into space.
Astronomers first discovered Kamoʻoalewa in 2016 using the Pan-STARRS telescope in Hawaii. The asteroid takes nearly the same amount of time as Earth to orbit the Sun, creating the illusion that it circles our planet while actually remaining gravitationally bound to the Sun.
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Scientists hope samples will solve the mystery
The Tianwen-2 mission aims to collect material without significantly disturbing the asteroid. Mission planners have developed several sampling techniques because Kamoʻoalewa's weak gravity makes landing and sample collection especially challenging.
Engineers will decide the safest approach after closely mapping the asteroid's surface.
Researchers are particularly interested in whether Kamoʻoalewa may have originated from the Moon. These samples have already yielded unexpected scientific findings, such as the presence of amino acids that are thought to be essential for life on Earth.
If successful, Tianwen-2 will become China's first asteroid sample-return mission and only the latest in a growing international effort to study primitive Solar System bodies.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShirin Gupta
Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.Read More