July 2026 night sky guide: When and where to see the Buck Moon, Milky Way, Venus and the first Perseid meteors
July 2026 offers one of the year's best stargazing windows, featuring the Full Buck Moon, Venus, Mars, the Milky Way and the start of meteor season.
July 2026 promises an exciting month for astronomy enthusiasts. Skywatchers can expect bright views of Venus after sunset, a close encounter between the Moon and Mars before dawn, the year's best Milky Way viewing window, and the beginning of the Perseid meteor shower.
The month will conclude with the Full Buck Moon and two meteor showers, making July one of the busiest months for celestial events.
The most crucial observing period in July starts after the final quarter moon on July 7 and lasts until the new moon on July 14.
Here's all you should know about the celestial events in July 2026.
Also read: Astronomers discover giant ring system causing rare, nine-month dimming of star
Best celestial events to watch in July
1. Wednesday, July 8: Bright Venus will appear close to Regulus, the brightest star in the constellation Leo. The pair will be separated by roughly one degree, creating one of the month's most striking evening sights.
2. Saturday, July 11: On this day before sunrise, a thin 13% illuminated waning crescent Moon will appear near Mars, Aldebaran, and the Pleiades star cluster in Taurus. Forbes describes this as one of July's most picturesque celestial alignments.
The same weekend, Manhattanhenge returns to New York City. On July 11 and 12, the setting Sun aligns with Manhattan's street grid, creating a dramatic sunset visible along east-west streets.
3. Friday, July 17: A waxing crescent Moon will shine near Venus after sunset. That date also marks the beginning of the annual Perseid meteor shower, one of the world's most famous meteor displays.
Although the shower officially starts in July, its peak will arrive on August 12, when dark skies are expected to provide excellent viewing conditions.
Also read: July 2026: Why this could be one of the most powerful months in astrology, according to an expert
Buck Moon and meteor showers close out the month
4. Wednesday, July 29: The month's biggest lunar event comes on this day when the Full Buck Moon reaches its peak at 10:36 a.m. EDT. While the exact full phase occurs during daylight for many observers, the Moon will appear brightest when it rises in the southeast shortly after sunset that evening.
The Buck Moon gets its traditional name because male deer, known as bucks, begin growing new antlers during this period. The name comes from Native American seasonal traditions and has been widely adopted in modern astronomy guides.
5. Thursday, July 30-Friday, July 31: July concludes with two meteor showers peaking overnight between July 30 and July 31. The Southern Delta Aquariids can produce around 25 meteors per hour under ideal conditions, while the Alpha Capricornids are famous for their bright fireballs despite producing fewer meteors overall.
This year, however, the bright light from the recently full Buck Moon will reduce visibility for many faint meteors.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShirin Gupta
Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.Read More