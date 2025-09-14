Social media posts have claimed that the Krassenstein brothers were following Charlie Kirk’s alleged assassin Tyler Robinson’s transgender roommate, Lance Twiggs, on TikTok. Robinson was living with Twiggs, who was in the process of transitioning from male to female, a law enforcement source confirmed to the New York Post. Do Krassenstein brothers follow Tyler Robinson’s roommate Lance Twiggs on TikTok? What we know as new claims surface (Lance Twiggs/ TikTok)

HindustanTimes.com has been unable to independently verify the rumor that Lance was being followed on social media by Brian and Ed Krassenstein. However, Brian did share posts on X appearing to defend Twiggs amid the public's criticism.

In an X post, Brian wrote, “Make it make sense: MAGA alleges that Tyler Robinson‘s roommate, Lance Twiggs is transgender and was in a relationship with Tyler. Lance Twiggs has been helping police all along while the heterosexual white dude murdered Charlie Kirk. Yet they’re going to pretend that this is the fault of transgender people.”

A user mentioned the rumor in the comment section, that the Krassenstein brothers followed Twiggs on TikTok. Brian neither confirmed nor denied the rumor, but simply replied to the user, “Your point?”

In another post, Brian said Twiggs "should be praised” for helping “police catch Tyler.”

Who are the Krassenstein brothers?

Brian Krassenstein and Ed Krassenstein are twin brothers who gained popularity during Donald Trump’s first term as US president by frequently making anti-Trump replies on his X account. The writers, entrepreneurs, and social media personalities were suspended from X for allegedly operating fake accounts, but they denied the allegations. Their accounts were reinstated in December 2022.

Read More | Charlie Kirk parents: All on slain Turning Point USA CEO's family

Born and raised in a Jewish household in Somers Point, New Jersey, the Krassenstein brothers graduated from Mainland Regional High School in 2000. Brian said they launched their first business at the age of 15, selling baseball cards on the internet. They later began running internet forums in the. While in college, the brothers started a business running online communities addressing topics like video games, automobiles, and investing.

Was Lance Twiggs Tyler Robinson’s boyfriend?

A family member of Twiggs, 22, told Wisconsin Right Now that Twiggs harbored animosity toward conservatives and Christians, and alleged that he was Robinson’s boyfriend. “They did live together,” the family member said. “He (Lance Twiggs) is very angry with anyone who is supportive of conservative ideals and Christian values.”

“As far as I know, he was not going by another name. I just know he was in the process of transitioning. I know he was trying to take different medications,” the relative added.

Alleging that Robinson was Twigg’s boyfriend, the relative said, “I knew he had a boyfriend. I never met him. None of us had.” The family member added that Twiggs is “not mentally well at all.”

Read More | Trump blames 'radical left' for Charlie Kirk's death: 'Dark moment for America'

The relative added that they have been avoiding Twiggs for about four years. “I know the reason I had nothing to do with him is he (Lance Twiggs) is full of evil and hatred,” the family member alleged. “While this is extremely shocking, I was afraid he might hurt someone.”

“For at least four years, I haven’t talked to him,” the relative added. “I did not want him around my personal family. He’s not a healthy person.”

Twiggs has not been accused of any wrongdoing by authorities in connection to Kirk’s death. A roommate was mentioned in the Utah governor’s press conference, where it was revealed that the individual provided authorities with messages from Robinson that referred to a rifle and bullet engravings. However, the roommate was not named.

Robinson has been accused of fatally shooting Kirk, a conservative activist and popular influencer, on September 10, during an appearance at a campus event in Utah. The shooting happened around 12:20 pm local time during a student Q&A at UVU in Orem, per a statement from Utah Valley University (UVU).