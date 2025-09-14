Charlie Kirk's ‘killer’ Tyler Robinson lived with transgender partner Lance Twiggs? What Utah Governor said

Speculations about Tyler Robinson, suspected killer of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, living with a ‘transgender partner’, had been doing the rounds since Saturday. Cox said that Robinson was romantically involved with a transgender roommate, who his family described as a leftist.(AFP)

Following speculations of Kirk having a ‘transgender partner’, the Governor of Utah on Sunday confirmed key details related to Robinson. Governor Spencer Cox told CNN's "State of the Union" talk show that Robinson was romantically involved with his transgender roommate Lance Twiggs, who his family described as a leftist.

“Yes I can confirm that,” AFP quoted Cox as saying, after a question regarding Robinson's alleged relationship with Twiggs was asked. Further elaborating, the Governor said that Robinson's roommate was his “romantic partner” and was “a male transitioning to a female.”

A 22-year-old from Utah, Twiggs studied at Utah Tech University and is an avid gamer, according to Daily Mail. They were active on TikTok, posting multiple videos related to gaming. Twiggs hailed from Saint George, Utah, and lived near Utah Valley University.

The Daily Mail report had initially said that Twiggs had played a key role in Robinson's arrest on Friday by providing the FBI with incriminating texts, wherein the suspect had discussed stashing a gun that was used to shoot Kirk.

Cox said that Twiggs had been “incredibly cooperative” during the probe, adding that the roommate “had no idea that this was happening, and is working with investigators right now.”

However, the Utah Governor did not venture a guess at whether the partner's transitioning was in any way part of the suspect's mindset or motive in the killing of Kirk, who was a close ally of US President Donald Trump.

“I'm not sure about that piece right now,” Cox said, adding that the investigators were “trying to figure out” all such information. “Again, all of these things -- we're trying to figure out,” the Governor said.

The Utah Governor, in an interview with ABC News, said that Robinson was “not cooperating”, adding that the “people around him” had been cooperative.

Cox told The Wall Street Journal on Saturday that the suspect had been “deeply indoctrinated with leftist ideology”, after he was widely praised for appealing to Americans to lower the toxic political temperature.

Multiple media outlets had, on Saturday, reported on Robinson's relationship with a transgender individual citing sources, thus sparking outrage among far-right activists, AFP reported.

Following the reports, Elon Musk, owner of X and Tesla and the world's richest person, replied to a user's post arguing for a ban on transgender hormone therapy. “Absolutely,” Musk said.

Conservative podcaster Laura Loomer also posted multiple times on conspiracy theories drawn from Robinson's alleged relationship, questioning whether there was a “Trans terror cell that groomed Tyler Robinson.” “It’s time to designate the Trans movement as a terrorist movement,” Loomer said in one of her posts on X.