Mon, Sept 15, 2025
Why is Tyler Robinson under special watch? Charlie Kirk suspect to undergo mental health screening

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Published on: Sept 15, 2025 11:09 am IST

Tyler Robinson is being held in a special housing unit under close supervision and has not confessed or cooperated with law enforcement.

Tyler Robinson, the suspect in the killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, is currently being held without bail in a Utah jail on multiple charges. On Sunday, the Utah County Sheriff's Department confirmed that Robinson, 22, is being kept in a special housing unit under close supervision.

Tyler Robinson is currently being held without bail in a Utah jail on multiple charges. (AFP)
“Robinson is being housed in our special housing unit so that we can keep a close eye on him. He will remain on a special watch status until cleared by mental health, which may take several days,” the sheriff’s department said in a statement, according to Fox News.

“After cleared by mental health, he will proceed through our classification process to determine the appropriate housing area. He will continue to be monitored by mental, medical, and custody staff throughout the duration of his stay.”

Why is Tyler Robinson under special watch?

According to the sheriff’s department, detainees are placed under special watch if they display violent or erratic behavior, make suicidal comments, or are arrested for certain serious crimes.

However, a spokesperson told Fox News that officials were not “specifically aware” of Robinson making any suicidal remarks at the time of his arrest.

Robinson not cooperating with authorities

Utah Governor Spencer Cox told ABC News on Sunday that Robinson has not confessed or cooperated with law enforcement.

"He has not confessed to authorities. He is not cooperating, but all the people around him are cooperating. And I think that's, that's, that's very important," Cox told ABC News.

He added that both Robinson’s family members and his romantic partner, described as someone transitioning from male to female, are cooperating with authorities.

Also Read: Tyler Robinson’s bizarre Discord ‘confession’: Claims ‘doppelganger’ shot Charlie Kirk to ‘get me in trouble'

Governor confirms existence of note

Governor Cox also confirmed to CNN that Robinson wrote a note prior to the shooting. However, details of the note remain sealed as investigators continue their work.

“Those are things that are still being processed for accuracy and verification and will be included in charging documents,” he told CNN.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
