Who are Adeeb and Adil Nasir? Two Utah men arrested for threat of terrorism days after Charlie Kirk shooting

Two men were arrested after an explosive device was found under a news media vehicle in Salt Lake City Friday, NBC-affiliate KSL TV reported. They have been identified as Adeeb Nasir and Adil Justice Ahmed Nasir. The FBI, on Saturday, served a federal search warrant at the suspects' residence.

The Salt Lake City Police Department Bomb Squad along with the Unified Fire Authority Arson/Bomb Squad, on Friday, reportedly responded to a suspicious device in Salt Lake City. The publication reported that it was determined to be a real explosive device placed under a news media vehicle which was parked near an occupied building.

Cops said the device “constituted a significant threat to public safety,” the publication further reported.

The case was taken over by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), who discovered the two suspects were located in Magna, Utah. Following this, the FBI, on Saturday, served a federal search warrant at the suspects' residence, the publication reported. The bureau also reportedly requested the presence of both bomb squads who were there at the original scene.

Who are Adeeb and Adil Nasir?

Adeeb Nasir is 58 and Adil Justice Ahmed Nasir is 31, KSL TV reported. They were arrested for offenses of manufacturing or possessing a weapon of mass destruction, threat of terrorism, attempted aggravated arson, and possessing or removing incendiary items and their parts, the publication added.

Cops reportedly said that both suspects were found inside the residence, when the FBI served the warrant. Along with this, they found ‘two hoax weapons of mass destruction', two firearms and illegal narcotics, KSL TV further said.

The FBI also reportedly seized evidence linked to the explosive devices from the scene in Salt Lake City, the publication noted.

Citing the police, KSL TV further added that Adeeb Nasir is a restricted individual who is not permitted to possess firearms. Adil is reportedly a restricted person as well. The publication added that cops have requested the suspects are held without bail to ensure they don't flee, and to prevent further threats to the public.