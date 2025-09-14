Charlie Kirk sent 'they're watching me' text before death? What we know as claims surface

Actor and comedian Adam Sandler has revealed Charlie Kirk’s emotional final text before being murdered, as reported by booknest.org. The outlet said that Sandler read the messages out during a press statement. A memorial for Turning Point USA CEO and co-founder Charlie Kirk is seen at Utah Valley University, Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, in Orem, Utah. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)(AP)

Sandler reportedly quoted Kirk’s message as saying, "They're watching me. If I fall, don’t let my voice die.”

“Charlie reached out to me personally,” Sandler said, per the outlet. “I felt it was important for people to understand the human side of him – not just the activist, but the father, the friend, and the man behind the public persona.”

“Sharing these messages was difficult,” Sandler reportedly added. “But it was something I needed to do – for Charlie, for his family, and for anyone who believes that courage is sometimes quiet and unseen.”

The claim was also discussed on social media after a user shared the article on Facebook.

However, HindustanTimes.com could not find a video of Sandler making these claims, and could not independently verify if Kirk really sent such a message before his death.

Charlie Kirk was warned his life was in danger

Kirk, 31, was allegedly shot dead by Tyler Robinson on September 10 during an appearance at a campus event in Utah. The shooting happened around 12:20 pm local time during a student Q&A at UVU in Orem, per a statement from Utah Valley University (UVU).

Months before Kirk’s death, a security expert had reportedly warned him that there was a “100% chance" he would be killed while speaking at university campuses if he failed to take strict safety steps. Kris Herzog, owner of The Bodyguard Group of Beverly Hills, met Kirk on March 6 at California State University, where he warned him that his life was in danger, the Mirror reported.

“Everyone in my group felt that his security was not even close to what it should be and he was in grave danger of being shot and killed at one of his upcoming events," Herzog said, according to the Daily Mail.