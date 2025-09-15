JD Vance to host ‘The Charlie Kirk Show’ on Monday: When and how to watch

Vice President JD Vance on Sunday announced that he will host the very first episode of 'The Charlie Kirk Show' - the conservative icon's daily podcast, on Monday. It will be the first time an episode of 'The Charlie Kirk Show' will go on air since the tragic death of the 31-year-old on Friday, September 12. Charlie Kirk (L) and US Vice President, JD Vance.(AP Photos)

Vance announced on X Sunday that he will be hosting the show in memory of his "good friend," Charlie Kirk.

“Tomorrow, I will have the honor of hosting the Charlie Kirk Show. Please join me as I pay tribute to my friend,” JD Vance wrote.

When Will JD Vance's 'The Charlie Kirk' Show Drop?

The episodes of ‘The Charlie Kirk Show’ are usually pre-recorded and drop daily in the morning or the afternoon. Sharing the news that he is set to host the podcast, JD Vance shared a photo of his desk, with a mic on it, indicating that he might have finished recording the episode already.

Those willing to catch it as early as possible should be able to access the episode at 12 p.m. ET on Monday and onwards. JD Vance revealed. It will be released on the X account of the Charlie Kirk as well as on his Rumble handle.

JD Vance's Tribute To Friend, Charlie Kirk

JD Vance, who has called Charlie Kirk his "good friend," was visibly close to the conservative influencer. He and his wife, Usha Vance, have been a constant presence beside Charlie Kirk's wife, Erika Kirk, as she deals with the grief of losing her husband in such a tragic fashion.

The Vice President carried the coffin of Kirk from Utah to his home state, Arizona, on Air Force Two. His wife was also in attendance, along with Erika Kirk. After that, Vance made sure that Kirk received full military honors, despite not having a military background.

Now, in his latest gesture towards his departed friend, Vance will pay him a tribute by continuing 'The Charlie Kirk Show'.