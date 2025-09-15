Is Erika Kirk suing Stephen King over his Charlie Kirk comments? Here's the truth

The comments made by bestselling author Stephen King about Charlie Kirk after his death Friday have caused a massive backlash. Though King apologized for what turned out to be a false claim about Kirk, fans have not been allayed. Calls from fans for Charlie Kirk's wife, Erika Kirk, to sue King have grown. Stephen King and Erika Kirk.(File Photos)

Such has been the clamor around King's comments that false posts saying Erika Kirk has already sued Stephen King started going viral on social media. They got views and reshares in millions despite there being no news to that effect.

Shortly after his death, Stephen King made a post on X, saying Kirk "advocated for stoning gays." As it turned out, despite all the controversial comments made by the 31-year-old conservative activist, Kirk never advocated for stoning gays.

Stephen King seemed to have misinterpreted a comment Kirk made about YouTuber Ms. Rachel. It led to Stephen King apologizing, saying such an error "won't happen again."

"I apologize for saying Charlie Kirk advocated stoning gays. What he actually demonstrated was how some people cherry-pick Biblical passages," Stephen King said, after deleting his original tweet on Charlie Kirk.

Also read: Tyler Robinson not cooperating, authorities struggle to find Charlie Kirk killing motive

What Charlie Kirk Actually Said?

Charlie Kirk made the comments about stoning and gays in one of his many livestreams, where he discussed various issues daily. That day, the Trump ally was discussing Ms. Rachel's comment that the Bible's "love thy neighbor" verse (Leviticus 18) applied to gays as well.

In response, Kirk had said: "By the way, Ms. Rachel, you might want to crack open that Bible of yours. In a lesser reference, part of the same part of scripture, is in Leviticus 18, is that ‘thou shall lay with another man shall be stoned to death.' Just saying."