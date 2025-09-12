Stephen King's social media post about Charlie Kirk's tragic killing sparks uproar; ‘What a vile and horrific take’

Stephen King's social media post after Charlie Kirk's assassination has drawn criticism. Kirk, 31, was shot and killed at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, on Wednesday during a campus Q&A session. Following his death, King sparked controversy by calling his murder “another example of American gun violence.” Stephen King reacted to the demise of Charlie Kirk, an ally of President Donald Trump and a conservative influencer(Kevin Payravi/ Wikimedia Commons, AFP)

“The motivation of the man who shot Charlie Kirk isn't clear (although he's probably mentally unstable--duh). What is clear is it was another example of American gun violence,” King wrote on X, drawing massive attention of several netizens who blasted the author. The post has drew over 13.5 million views so far.

Kirk, an ally of President Donald Trump and a conservative influencer, founded and served as executive director of Turning Point USA. He used to regularly gave speeches on college campuses.

Kirk's death has rekindled worries about growing political division and violence in the United States, even though the shooter's purpose is unknown. Some have also raised concerns about gun regulation and if Kirk's death may have been avoided with stronger gun laws.

International security professor Max Abrahms wrote: “So predictable, every single time, skip the ideology, blame the weapon and mental illness when the right is targeted.”

“For someone that writes so many good stories you don't seem to know how to read the room,” one person said on X.

A third user commented: “What a vile and horrific take.”

All about Charlie Kirk's murder

Social media users shared footage of the shooting, which showed Kirk addressing a sizable outdoor gathering before he fell from his chair with his hands on his neck in response to a loud crack that sounded like a gunshot.

He arrived at the hospital in critical condition and was declared deceased.

According to Utah authorities, Kirk was killed in what is thought to be a targeted shooting by a single bullet that most likely came from the rooftop of a nearby building.

Meanwhile, FBI director Kash Patel, said in a post on X that a suspect in the incident was arrested but later freed following questioning.

Kirk was well-known for his divisive discussions on contentious issues including abortion and transgender identity.

Nearly 1,000 people signed an online petition urging university officials to stop him from speaking on Wednesday.

Both sides of the political spectrum have condemned Kirk's murder in light of the recent spike in political violence in the US.