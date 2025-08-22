‘No one is above law’: Kash Patel's cryptic post as FBI raids John Bolton’s house

FBI director Kash Patel shared a cryptic post on social media platform X even as federal agents raided former US National Security Advisor John Bolton's Washington DC residence on Friday morning. FBI Director Kash Patel testifies during a hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, May 8, 2025.(AP)

Without naming anyone or sharing any details, the FBI director said “no one is above law".

“NO ONE is above the law…@FBI agents on mission,” Patel wrote on the social media site.

His comments came amid reports that FBI agents were carrying out a raid at the Washington, D.C., residence of former Trump National Security Advisor (NSA) John Bolton.

An unidentified official, on condition of anonymity, told the Associated Press that the raid on Bolton's house was part of an investigation into the handling of classified documents.

Bolton served as Trump’s third national security adviser from April 2018 to September 2019.

According to the Associated Press, Trump had revoked clearances of more than four dozen former intelligence officials, including Bolton, on his first day back in office this year.

Trump, in his first term as president, had also unsuccessfully sought to block the publication of a Bolton book that it said contained classified information.

Lately, Bolton had been critical of Trump's decision to impose tariffs on trading partners, particularly India.

In an interview with HT, Bolton had called Donald Trump an “aberrational president” and remarked that the India-US relationship is in “a very bad place.”

He criticised Washington’s “confused” approach toward India and questioned the decision to impose a 25 per cent penalty on New Delhi for purchasing Russian energy while exempting China from similar measures.

“Unfortunately, what Trump has done on tariffs is destroying decades of effort with India and many others to build up good faith and reliance, and it will take time to repair that. But here’s what’s important: Trump is aberrational,” Bolton told HT.

“I don’t know any other Republican or Democrat who ran for president who if elected would behave anything like this,” he added.

Bolton was referring to Trump's additional 25 per cent tariff on India's Russian oil imports, which would raise the total levies to 50 per cent.