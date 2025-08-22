FBI raids ex-Trump aide John Bolton’s home days after his criticism of tariffs

FBI agents raided the Washington DC residence of former Trump national security advisor John Bolton on Friday morning as part of a documents-related investigation, a source told the Associated Press. FBI raids Former US national security adviser John Bolton home in Washington DC.(File Photo)

The operation took place around 7 am at Bolton’s home in Bethesda, Maryland, and was carried out under orders from FBI Director Kash Patel, a Donald Trump administration official told the New York Post.

Shortly after the raid began, Patel wrote in a cryptic post on X, “NO ONE is above the law… @FBI agents on mission.”

The development comes days after John Bolton weighed in on US tariff policy. His comments came a day before the “high-stakes” summit between President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Anchorage, Alaska, on Friday.

Earlier, in an interview with HT, Bolton called Donald Trump an “aberrational president” and remarked that the India-US relationship is in “a very bad place.”

He criticised what he called Washington’s “confused” approach toward India and questioned the decision to impose a 25% penalty on New Delhi for purchasing Russian energy while exempting China from similar measures.

He was referring to Trump additional 25 per cent tariff on India over its Russian oil imports, raising the total levies to 50 per cent.

John Bolton has been outspoken about the US President’s recent tariff measures. In a post on X last week, he wrote, “When Trump slapped tariffs on India for buying Russian oil, but not China which also purchases Russia oil, it may have pushed India further into the Beijing-Moscow axis. This lack of focus by the Trump Admin is an unforced error.”