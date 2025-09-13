‘Will never….’: Wife Erika Kirk shares heart-wrenching visuals of Charlie Kirk's open casket days after assassination

Erika Kirk, widow of the slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk, shared heart-wrenching visuals of her husband's open casket on Saturday, along with a contrasting happy image of the family of four. A memorial for Turning Point USA CEO and co-founder Charlie Kirk is seen at Utah Valley University, Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, in Orem, Utah. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)(AP)

In one of the videos, 36-year-old Erika can be heard repeatedly whispering “I love you” as she kisses Charlie Kirk’s hand.

“I love you, I love you, I know, I miss you so much,” the grieving widow told her husband as he lay in a casket.

“They have no idea what they just ignited within this wife. If they thought my husband’s mission was big now..you have no idea,” the mom of two wrote in the caption early Saturday morning.

“You. All of you. Will never. Ever. Forget my husband,” she wrote. “I’ll make sure of it.”

Charlie Kirk was shot dead on Wednesday while debating students at an event at Utah Valley University. His body was brought back to Arizona aboard Air Force Two, with US Vice President JD Vance and his wife, Usha Vance, accompanying Erika to Phoenix.

Erika Kirk shared the viral post in the early hours of Saturday morning. The first picture in the 12-image carousel shows her young family in front of a backdrop of gorgeous red sandstone formations.

In the shot, Charlie Kirk is the only one in the family of four smiling directly at the camera. His young children face backwards in their parents’ arms as Erika Kirk plants a resolute kiss on her son.

The rest of the images and clips show the aftermath of Kirk’s assassination.



Erika Kirk's first public speech since Charlie Kirk shooting



Charlie Kirk's wife, Erika, gave her first remarks since his assassination in Utah days earlier. As she remembered her late husband, she broke down and said he "loved" her and their children.

"Charlie loved life, he loved his life...he loved America, he loved nature which helped him bring closer to God..., but most of all Charlie loved his children, and he loved me with all of his heart...," Erika said, further describing Charlie as the perfect father and husband.

Erika thanked US President Donald Trump and his family, and Vice President JD Vance and his "phenomenal wife" Usha for their love and support.

"Mr President, my husband loved you, and he knew that you loved him too...your friendship is amazing," Erika said.

Addressing her husband's brutal killing, Erika said Charlie was now with “his Saviour and his God”, adding he would be wearing the “glorious crown of a martyr”.