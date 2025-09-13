Erika Kirk's big ‘47’ gesture for Trump in first remarks after husband Charlie's assassination

Erika Kirk, wife of slain conservative political activist Charlie Kirk, made her first remarks to the public today after the 31-year-old was shot and killed on September 10. Charlie, founder of Turning Point USA and an ally of Donald Trump, was shot during an event at Utah Valley University. In her first remarks, Erika made a special gesture for President Trump. Erika Kirk thanked first responders and other officials in her public address following Charlie Kirk's assassination.(Turning Point USA)

When the stream began, Charlie's studio was seen with his chair empty. On the table in front, was a white cap with ‘47’ written on it. Notably, Donald Trump is the 47th President of the US, and the cap was a nod to him.

Charlie Kirk's studio(Turning Point USA)

Even during the Turning Point event at the Utah Valley University, Charlie was seen giving out MAGA hats to supporters.

What Erika Kirk said to Donald Trump

The cap was not the only gesture for the Republican president. When Erika began her speech, she said “Mr President my husband loved you and he knew that you loved him too. Your friendship was amazing. You supported him so well, as did he for you.”

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump has been actively tracking the incident since Kirk was shot. He announced Kirk's passing on Truth Social and later, in a video, blamed the ‘radical left’ for the violence.

Donald Trump also announced on his platform when the person of interest in the case was arrested.

Elsewhere in her address, an emotional Erika thanked local law enforcement and first responders. She also thanked those who protected Turning Point USA members, and extended her gratitude to Vice President JD Vance, who not only offered condolences, but also flew Erika out to Arizona on Air Force Two.

She also promised that she would strive to ensure that Charlie Kirk's message did not die, ending her address with ‘God bless you all, and may God bless America’.