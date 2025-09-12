Charlie Kirk shooting: List of people fired over ‘insensitive’ remarks on activist's death

Charlie Kirk, a Trump supporter and conservative political activist, was shot dead on September 10 at an event at Utah Valley University. In the wake of Kirk’s assassination, several people lost their jobs as they blasted some of his controversial views in public after his killing. From Matthew Dowd to Charlie Rock, here are the people who lost their jobs after the killing: Charlie Kirk's death: Several people have lost their jobs after criticizing the 31-year-old conservative influencer's past comments.(AP)

Also read: Charlie Kirk's sexist reaction to Taylor Swift's engagement resurfaces: ‘Submit to your husband’

MSNBC fires Matthew Dowd after Charlie Kirk’s death

MSNBC fired their senior political analyst, Matthew Dowd, after he slammed Charlie Kirk’s rhetoric on Katy Tur Reports, according to The Guardian.

“Hateful thoughts lead to hateful words, which then lead to hateful actions,” Dowd said in the wake of Charlie Kirk’s assassination. MSNBC immediately cut ties with the analyst, while the network’s president, Rebecca Kutler, labelled Dowd’s comments as “inappropriate, insensitive and unacceptable.”

“There is no place for violence in America, political or otherwise,” Kutler said. Matthew Dowd also apologized through his BlueSky account. “I apologize for my tone and words,” he said, adding that he did not hold Kirk accountable for his assassination at Utah Valley University.

Carolina Panthers sack Charlie Rock

In a controversial statement in 2023, Charlie Kirk said it was okay to have “some gun deaths” for the Second Amendment to “protect our other God-given rights.”

Charlie Rock, a public relations coordinator for the NFL's Carolina Panthers, faced bitter consequences after he sarcastically referred to Kirk’s take on “gun deaths.”

“Why are y'all sad? Your man said it was worth it,” Rock wrote on Instagram. He also played Protect Ya Neck by Wu-Tang Clan in the background to allude to the manner in which Charlie Kirk had been killed. As per Newsweek, the Carolina Panthers immediately terminated Rock's contract.

“The views expressed by our employees are their own and do not represent those of the Carolina Panthers,” they wrote on X, without mentioning Rock.

“We do not condone violence of any kind. We are taking this matter very seriously and have accordingly addressed it with the individual,” the Panthers added.

Also read: Charlie Kirk’s 2014 tweet resurfaces after assassination: ‘Did I just get shot?’

Assistant dean fired in Tennessee

Laura Sosh-Lightsy, assistant dean of students at Middle Tennessee State University, was also sacked after she wrote on Facebook that she had “ZERO sympathy” for Charlie Kirk, USA Today reported.

FAQs:

1. How old was Charlie Kirk at the time of his death?

Charlie Kirk was 31 at the time of his death.

2. What is Turning Point USA?

Turning Point USA is an NGO that Charlie Kirk co-founded.

3. Who is Charlie Kirk’s wife?

Erika Lane Frantzve is Charlie Kirk’s wife.