Charlie Kirk's sexist reaction to Taylor Swift's engagement resurfaces: ‘Submit to your husband’

Right-wing political activist Charlie Kirk’s misogynistic remarks over Taylor Swift’s engagement to NFL star Travis Kelce have resurfaced in the wake of his shocking death on Wednesday. Charlie Kirk’s remarks on Taylor Swift’s engagement go viral after his death. (REUTERS)

The 31-year-old conservative author, who was a close ally of President Donald Trump, was fatally shot while addressing an event at Utah Valley University. His assassination has drawn national attention, with President Trump calling the incident “a dark moment for America,” reported The Independent.

Also read: Charlie Kirk’s 2014 tweet resurfaces after assassination: ‘Did I just get shot?’

Charlie Kirk’s misogynistic tirade

Just weeks before his death, Kirk had used his Real America’s Voice show to launch a tirade against Swift. Instead of congratulating the singer, he urged her to “reject feminism” and “submit” to her fiancé. He was quoted in The Independent report stating that he hopes Swift will make her marriage “more conservative.”

Kirk said, “Engage in reality more. Reject feminism. Submit to your husband, Taylor. You’re not in charge.”

Kirk further added that Swift should have more kids than she has houses and implied that marriage to Kelce might “de-radicalize” her. He also mocked her for waiting until her mid-30s to prioritize marriage, calling her career-first choices a poor example for young women. The conservative influencer accused Swift of being a bad role model and speculated that her engagement could transform her from a “cat lady” to a “JD Vance supporter.”

Also read: Who shot Charlie Kirk? Probe reveals key details on attacker, how he fled

Taylor Swift’s political stance

As per a report in The Mirror, Swift has long been a target of criticism from right-wing commentators. The pop star, who has previously endorsed Democratic candidates including Kamala Harris, has vocally supported progressive politics, including queer rights and women’s equality. She has earned praise from fans but hostility from conservative figures.

Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce, meanwhile, has been linked to Republican leanings after stating earlier this year that it would be an ‘honor’ to have Trump attend the Super Bowl, Reality Tea reported.

Public backlash

Kirk received backlash for his comments, the Independent reported. People on social media called him ‘obsessed’ and ‘sexist’ and wondered why he spent so much time discussing the singer’s private life. Some even joked about his remarks and implied that his outburst was motivated by jealousy.

FAQs

Q1: What did Charlie Kirk say about Taylor Swift’s engagement?

He urged her to “reject feminism” and “submit to her husband.” Kirk suggested Swift should have “more children than houses.”

Q2: Why did Charlie Kirk criticize Taylor Swift?

He has long condemned her political views, particularly her support for Democrats such as Kamala Harris, labeling her “liberal” and a poor role model.

Q3: How did the public respond to his comments?

Social media users criticized his remarks as sexist and unnecessary, with many mocking his obsession with the singer.