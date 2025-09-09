Cake Boss makes a sweet offer for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding ceremony

Cake Boss star Buddy Valastro has the sweetest offer for Taylor Swift following her announcement of engagement with the Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce. The 48-year-old has offered to make Swift and Kelce's cake, less than two weeks after the couple announced their engagement, as per PEOPLE. Valastro's gesture comes as fans eagerly anticipate the details of the wedding ceremony. Cake Boss Buddy Valastro has offered to create a wedding cake for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, following their engagement announcement. (@CakeBossBuddy/X)

Also Read: Nikki Glaser thinks Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce's engagement will ‘ruin some relationships’; Explains why

Cake Boss's sweet offer to Swift-Kelce for their wedding

Posting on his Instagram stories on September 5, the baker wrote, “You know who to call if you need a wedding cake @taylorswift @killatrav.” The story was set to Swift's song August from her 2020 album, Folklore.

His suggestion was posted alongside a throwback photo that featured the Bad Blood singer, a smiling Vastaro, and her daughter, Sophia. He is father to four children, Sofia, 22, Buddy Jr., 20, Marco, 18, and Carlo, 14, and has been married to his wife Lisa for nearly 24 years, as reported by PEOPLE.

In the throwback photo, the three were standing next to a two-tier cake topped with the figure of Swift performing in honor of her 2011 Speak Now World Tour and third studio album, Speak Now. The picture originally shared by Sofia, which drew a comment from the baker as he proudly wrote in the comments section, "I’m a Swiftie.”

Also Read: JJ McCarthy girlfriend: Who is Vikings QB's fiancée Katya Kuropas?

Other celebrities who have offered to be part of the action

Valastro offered his baking talents for Swift and Kelce’s big day just after Martha Stewart, 84, playfully volunteered to plan their wedding. Following the couple’s August 26 engagement announcement, Stewart shared a post featuring their photo alongside a clip of herself sipping white wine, calling it “the nectar of the Gods.”

She jokingly wrote, “It’s time to call in the ultimate wedding planner,” in the caption.

In another instance, the band Foreigner made a “formal offer” on Instagram to the couple last week to perform at their wedding. In an “open letter,” the British band wrote, “Dear Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, we know what love is.” They added, "We spent 40 years figuring it out… and now you guys have too. Please accept this as our formal offer to be your wedding band. Best wishes, Foreigner."

The caption of the September 3 post read, “An open letter to @taylorswift and @killatrav…”