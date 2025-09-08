JJ McCarthy girlfriend: Who is Vikings QB's fiancée Katya Kuropas?

JJ McCarthy has caught the NFL headlines ever since he joined the Minnesota Vikings in 2024. This year, as quarterback, he has a bigger race to fight as the pressure and expectations double. McCarthy, however, found a partner to battle troubled moments back in high school when he met his now fiancée, Katya Kuropas. File photo of JJ McCarthy and Katya Kuropas(Instagram)

JJ McCarthy-Katya Kuropas relationship timeline

According to People, the pair first met when they were still attending high school at Nazareth Academy in La Grange Park, Illinois. Despite being compelled to transfer to IMG Academy due to the brief cancellation of Nazareth’s football program during the COVID-19 pandemic, the pair continued to date long-distance.

After graduating from high school in 2021, McCarthy started his college career at Michigan with Kuropas by his side. She cheered him on with multiple appearances at Michigan Wolverines games.

“1,825 days with the love of my life but a million moments that will be remembered and cherished for the rest of my life. I couldn’t be more grateful for who you are and everything you do! You make me the best version of myself and it has been a complete blessing to continually watch you grow into the amazing woman you are. I love you my queen!!! 👸🥰❤️” McCarthy posted in a tribute to Kuropas on the occasion of their fifth anniversary in 2023.

Kuropas continued to support McCarthy after his shift to the Vikings and was frequently pictured sporting blue and yellow outfits to cheer him on when he was part of the Wolverines.

Engagement and pregnancy

The pair decided to tie the knot and announced their engagement via a joint Instagram post captioned, “Me, You & Marley Forever & Ever✨🤍” along with a carousel of pictures that hinted at a beach proposal.

This was soon followed by the couple announcing their pregnancy four months ago. “The best surprises come when you least expect them. Our sweet baby boy is arriving in September and we couldn’t be happier🩵🍼” the pair wrote in a joint caption.

The Vikings are scheduled to face the Chicago Bears in their season opener at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Monday (September 8) at 8:15 PM ET.

With contribution from Stuti Gupta