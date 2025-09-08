Nikki Glaser thinks Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce's engagement will ‘ruin some relationships’; Explains why

Comedian Nikki Glaser thinks that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagement will significantly influence their fans' relationships. Speaking to different media outlets at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards on September 7, the 41-year-old, who is also a big Swiftie, as she spent nearly $100,000 attending 22 shows of the Eras Tour, shared her thoughts on the couple's announcement, as reported by PEOPLE. Comedian Nikki Glaser comments on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagement, suggesting it will inspire fans to evaluate their own relationships.(@nikkiglaser/Instagram)

The couple announced their engagement on August 26 on Instagram.

Glaser reveals her reaction to Swift-Kelce engagement

Sharing her reaction to Swift and Kelce's viral engagement, Glaser recalled that at the time, she had just woken up from a nap and her phone was blowing up. She thought “someone had died," she told Entertainment Tonight, calling it "the best news."

Glaser said that while she is not saying that she was the engagement coming, it was “obvious” that the two were “lasting forever”. She continued, "And after watching that interview on New Heights, it's just — that's the kind of guy that you want your best friend to be with.”

The comedian added, "So as someone who just feels like they're friends with her parasocially, I mean I feel like every Swiftie couldn't have been happier just to see her celebrated in that way and just shown off in that way. He's obsessed with her, and that's what every girl deserves, and every guy deserves."

Glaser believes Swift's engagement will ‘ruin relationships’

Glaser remarked that the Lover singer and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end both “worship” each other; however, this dynamic, she believes, will prompt fans to reassess their own romantic relationships. The FBoy Island host said, “I think it's gonna ruin some relationships, to be honest," as reported by PEOPLE.

She explained, "Because I think a lot of people watched that and were like, 'I deserve that. I deserve that type of enthusiasm, and I deserve that kind of person who celebrates me in that way.' I think there's a lot of people watching it like, 'Maybe I deserve better.' "

The comedian added that the singer has always kind of raised the bar for young women of what we feel like we need and deserve, and can do in this lifetime. So I think even romantically, she's raising the bar, adding, "I'm so happy for her."