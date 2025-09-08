Why is ED Sheeran leaving UK and moving to US with his family? Musician makes major admission; ‘I feel like....’

Ed Sheeran has announced that he and his family are moving to the United States of America from the UK. Ed Sheeran family had been residing in Sheeranville, an estate worth £3.7 million.

In an interview with the 2 Johnnies podcast, Ed, 34, disclosed that he and his spouse, Cherry Seaborn, and their two daughters, Lyra and Jupiter, are leaving Suffolk.

The family had been residing in Sheeranville, an estate worth £3.7 million. The singer-songwriter has composed several of his tunes at this rural Suffolk home, which boasts a tree house, a gym, a pool, and even a separate villa. However, the four-member family is scheduled to depart for America shortly.

“I'm just about to move to America,” Ed stated. “I feel like I might be the only person moving to America. I'm going on tour there for a while and I have a family so I can't dip in and out. We're going and settling there.”

ED Sheeran's upcoming tour

This tour, which has just two UK dates—Coventry on December 5 and Manchester on December 7—comes after the publication of his most recent album, Play.

Despite everything that America has to offer, the number-one musician will miss his favorite Ipswich Town football team. Ed just sponsored their shirts and has a 1.4% investment in the company. “I went to almost every game last season,” he said. “I think I can only make one this season because I'm moving to the States.”

Where will ED Sheeran relocate in US?

Ed has previously stated that he would like to move to the US. Although he hasn't mentioned the city or state specifically, it's unclear where in the continent-wide nation he is relocating, though he once stated that he would prefer to settle in Nashville. “Nashville is my favourite city in the States and it's always been my end goal to move to Nashville and transition to country.”

Ed got to know his wife while they were both kids. While they lost contact, they got back in touch in 2015 when a mutual acquaintance advised that they meet up in New York. Three years later, they were married in a low-key ceremony. The couple welcomed their first child in 2020 and their second daughter in 2022.