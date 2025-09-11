‘College age, blended in’: What's known about Charlie Kirk's assassin

The man who shot and killed United States right-wing activist Charlie Kirk was of “college age” and “blended in” with the students of the university where Kirk was assassinated, said Beau Mason, the commissioner of the Utah Department of Public Safety. Charlie Kirk, 31, was a champion of republican and Christian values and was an ally of United States President Donald Trump. (AFP)

A high-powered, bolt-action rifle has been recovered from the woods around the shooting site, said authorities, which they believe was used to kill Kirk. They also said that they are reviewing video footage of the suspect who shot at 31-year-old activist.

Charlie Kirk was shot dead by a sniper from a rooftop while he was attending an event at Utah Valley University on Wednesday. The suspect has not been caught or identified, however, authorities said that they believe the assassin jumped off the roof and fled into a neighborhood after firing the shot. So far, it has not been ascertained how far the suspect has travelled.

“I can tell you this was a targeted event,” said Robert Bohls, the top FBI agent in Salt Lake City, reported Associated Press news agency.

He also said the FBI has received more than 130 tips and is “exhausting every resource” to track the suspect.

On Wednesday, two people were detained on suspicion of the shooting but were later released after no connection was found. However, a day later on Thursday, the authorities expressed confidence that managed to track the sniper's movements on the campus in run-up to the shooting, the report added.

The police said that they have “good video” and images of the suspect, however, they have not released them yet so as to not jeopardize the investigation, said a CBS report.

‘Charlie, we love you!’

United States President Donald Trump, while reacting to his ally Charlie Kirk's assassination wrote on X, “The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead. No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie. He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us. Melania and my Sympathies go out to his beautiful wife Erika, and family. Charlie, we love you!”

He also ordered all American Flags throughout the United States to be lowered to half-mast until Sunday evening in Kirk's honour and announced that he will receive a Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian award in the United States.

Utah governor Spencer Cox expressed sorrow over Kirk's death and said, “This is a dark day for our state. It’s a tragic day for our nation…I want to be very clear this is a political assassination.”

(With inputs from AP)