Charlie Kirk shooting: ‘High-powered bolt-action rifle' found as FBI continues manhunt for suspect — Latest updates

A “high-powered bolt-action rifle” was discovered in the woods near Utah Valley University during the search for Charlie Kirk’s assassin, FBI agent Beau Mason announced at a Thursday morning press conference. Authorities believe the rifle is likely the weapon used in the shooting of the conservative activist. Investigators also found shoe impressions and a palm print at the scene.

A person takes a photo of flowers in front of a campus sign at Utah Valley University after Charlie Kirk was shot and killed, Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025, in Orem, Utah.(AP)