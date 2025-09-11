Search
Thu, Sept 11, 2025
Charlie Kirk shooting: ‘High-powered bolt-action rifle' found as FBI continues manhunt for suspect — Latest updates

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Published on: Sept 11, 2025 07:10 pm IST

A high-powered bolt-action rifle, believed to be used in Charlie Kirk’s shooting, was found near Utah Valley University, along with shoe impressions.

A “high-powered bolt-action rifle” was discovered in the woods near Utah Valley University during the search for Charlie Kirk’s assassin, FBI agent Beau Mason announced at a Thursday morning press conference. Authorities believe the rifle is likely the weapon used in the shooting of the conservative activist. Investigators also found shoe impressions and a palm print at the scene.

A person takes a photo of flowers in front of a campus sign at Utah Valley University after Charlie Kirk was shot and killed, Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025, in Orem, Utah.(AP)
A person takes a photo of flowers in front of a campus sign at Utah Valley University after Charlie Kirk was shot and killed, Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025, in Orem, Utah.(AP)

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
