Chilling videos capture moment Charlie Kirk was shot dead in Utah: Blow-by-blow account

Charlie Kirk, the chief executive officer and co-founder of the conservative youth organisation Turning Point USA, was shot dead on Wednesday at an event at a Utah Valley University. This screen grab from a video by Amy King shows right-wing youth activist and influencer Charlie Kirk speaking during a public event at Utah Valley University minutes before he was shot in Orem, Utah, on September 10, 2025. (AFP)

Charlie Kirk was a top podcaster, culture warrior and close ally of President Donald Trump. He led an effort to remake the GOP’s get-out-the-vote effort in the 2024 election based on the theory that there were thousands of Trump supporters, who rarely vote but could be persuaded to vote.

What we know about Charlie Kirk's shooting:

One shot from a roof: Charlie Kirk was speaking at a debate hosted by Turning Point USA at Utah Valley University when authorities said the shooter fired from a roof.

Shooting videos go viral: Videos posted to social media show Kirk speaking into a handheld microphone while sitting under a white tent. A single shot rings out, and Kirk reaches up with his right hand as blood gushes from the left side of his neck.

Gory videos of the shooting were available almost instantly online, from several angles, in slow-motion and real-time speed.

One video was a loop showing the moment of impact in slow-motion, stopping before blood is seen.

Another, taken from Kirk's left, included audio that suggested Kirk was talking about gun violence at the moment he was shot.

Did the shooter act alone? The shooter targeted one person, said Beau Mason, the commissioner of the state Department of Public Safety. Utah Governor Spencer Cox called the killing a “political assassination".

Detained and released: A “person of interest” was taken into custody on Wednesday evening, Cox said, though no charges were immediately announced. Officials had no information indicating a second person was involved, the governor said.

Officers were seen looking at a photo on their phones and showing it to people to see if they recognise a person of interest. Authorities said the shooter wore dark clothing, the Associated Press reported.

Two people were detained on Wednesday but neither was determined to be connected to the shooting, and both were released, Utah public safety officials said.

Utah University closed: The university said the campus was immediately evacuated and remained closed. Classes were cancelled until further notice. Those still on campus were asked to stay in place until police officers could safely escort them off.

What exactly happened?

Kirk was speaking at a debate hosted by his nonprofit political youth organisation, Arizona-based Turning Point USA, at the Sorensen Center courtyard on campus.

Immediately before the shooting, Kirk was taking questions from an audience member about mass shootings and gun violence.

“Do you know how many transgender Americans have been mass shooters over the last 10 years?” the person asked. Kirk responded, “Too many.”

The questioner followed up: “Do you know how many mass shooters there have been in America over the last 10 years?”

“Counting or not counting gang violence?” Kirk asked.

Then the shot rang out.

Who was Charlie Kirk?

Charlie Kirk was 18 years old when he co-founded Turning Point in suburban Chicago in 2012 with William Montgomery, a tea party activist. They aimed to take their ideas for low taxes and limited government to college campuses.

Turning Point enthusiastically backed Trump after he clinched the GOP nomination for president in 2016. Kirk served as a personal aide to the then-candidate's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., during the general election campaign.

The Trump connection helped fuel Turning Point's rise to prominence. Soon, Kirk was a regular presence on cable TV, where he delved into the culture wars and praised the president.

Kirk was known for provocative statements on race that he used to court Gen Z voters.

“I’m sorry. If I see a Black pilot, I’m going to be like, ‘Boy, I hope he’s qualified,'” Kirk said during a 2024 podcast episode with fellow rightwing activist Jack Posobeic.

Kirk staunchly opposed the enactment of Juneteenth as a federal holiday. He said the move to elevate the date was motivated by “anti-American” sentiment that promoted “a neo-segregationist view” that he claimed sought to supplant Independence Day.

