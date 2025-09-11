Charlie Kirk shooting: Report claims ammunition was engraved with 'transgender, antifascist ideology'

A high-powered bolt-action rifle was recovered Thursday morning in a wooded area near Utah Valley University amid the ongoing manhunt for Charlie Kirk’s killer. A general view of a wreath laid by mourners outside the US Embassy in Pretoria on September 11, 2025 following the fatal shooting of US youth activist and influencer Charlie Kirk.(AFP)

At a press conference, authorities stated that they have video footage of the suspect, who “appears to be of college age” and had “blended in” with students on campus at the time of the shooting.

According to a report from The Wall Street Journal, investigators discovered ammunition inside the rifle engraved with expressions of transgender and antifascist ideology.

However, officials have not publicly confirmed that detail. The FBI has not issued a statement regarding any ideological motive.

FBI shares new details

In addition to the rifle, investigators also found shoe impressions and a palm print at the scene.

FBI agent Robert Bohls clarified that the shooter was not hiding in the area where the weapon was found.

“We walked through those woods and secured it,” Bohls said at a news conference. “As to the community, I can tell you that this was a targeted event. We don’t believe the community is at risk. However, we are exhausting every resource to find him, and we will do so.”

FBI agent Beau Mason added that authorities have clear video of the suspect and are working to identify him using advanced technology.

"We’re working through some technologies and some ways to identity this individual,” Mason told reporters. “If we are unsuccessful, we will reach out to you as the media and we will push that publicly to help us identify them. But we are confident in our abilities right now.”

Trump to posthumously award Charlie Kirk the Presidential Medal of Freedom

President Donald Trump announced he will posthumously award Charlie Kirk the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor.

“Charlie was a giant of his generation, a champion of liberty and inspiration to millions and millions of people,” Trump said on Thursday. “We miss him greatly.. I have no doubt Charlie's voice and courage he put into the hearts of countless people, especially young people, will live on.

Trump also said he planned to speak with Kirk's family on Thursday afternoon, describing his wife as "a wonderful woman."

"You don’t replace a Charlie Kirk. He was unique, as you all know, as well as I do. He was a unique man. But we’ll do the best we can,” he added.