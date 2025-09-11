'Assassin jumped off building and...': What FBI said on Charlie Kirk's absconding shooter

The search for the sniper responsible for assassinating conservative activist Charlie Kirk has intensified, with the FBI holding a press conference on Thursday to provide updates on the situation. FBI special agent-in-charge Robert Bohls said that the shooter appeared to be of “college age”.(AFP)

Charlie Kirk, 31, was shot during an event at the Utah Valley University in Orem, following which he passed away. His killing has been condemned on both sides of the political spectrum in the United States, with international leaders also paying tribute.

The gunshot which killed Kirk seemed to come from a distant rooftop at the university campus, according to the Associated Press. Videos show Kirk recoiling after the bullet was fired, with mayhem all around him after the shot.

Assassin fled after jumping off roof, says FBI

The FBI said that the assassin had jumped off the roof of the building and fled into a neighbourhood after firing the shot which killed Kirk, the Associated Press reported. While the agency said that the killer has not been identified yet, they added that they have the suspect's images.

During the press conference, FBI special agent-in-charge Robert Bohls said that the shooter appeared to be of “college age” and had also blended in with the others in the university campus where Kirk was shot during his event.

Bohls confirmed that this was a “targeted shooting”, while adding that they did not believe that the community at large was at any risk.

What do we know about the manhunt?

The FBI said that the “high-powered rifle” used for the shooting has been recovered by the officials, adding that it was found in a wooded area where the shooter is alleged to have fled, Reuters reported. The weapon will be analysed in the agency's lab.

The agency said that they were investigating footprints and other imprints, while also employing public help in the probe and the search for the shooter.

Meanwhile, the commissioner of the Utah Department of Public Safety said that they had been able to track the movements of the shooter, adding that they had good video footage of the suspect in their possession that they would not release yet, according to AFP news agency.

The commissioner, Beau Mason, further stated that the accused had moved across the roof to reach the shooting location, and fled into the neighborhood after firing the bullet.

“We are working through some technologies and some ways to identify this individual,” Mason said, adding that the department was very confident of apprehending the suspect.