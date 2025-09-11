Search
Thu, Sept 11, 2025
Charlie Kirk family: All on wife Erika Frantzve and children

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Published on: Sept 11, 2025 12:38 am IST

Charlie Kirk has been shot at Utah Valley University event. His wife Erika Frantzve is a real estate agent. They have two children: a daughter and a son.

Charlie Kirk, conservative activist and President Donald Trump supporter, has reportedly been shot during a debate at Utah Valley University, CNBC reported. Kirk is married to Erika Frantzve. The couple met in 2019 and tied the knot in May 2021 in Scottsdale, Arizona. Frantzve is a real estate agent with The Corcoran Group in New York City. She is also the founder of the nonprofit Everyday Heroes Like You. They have two children: a daughter named Sarah Rose (born in 2021) and a son (born in 2023).

Turning Point USA Founder Charlie Kirk has been shot at Utah Valley University event.(AP)
Turning Point USA Founder Charlie Kirk has been shot at Utah Valley University event.(AP)

News / World News / US News / Charlie Kirk family: All on wife Erika Frantzve and children
