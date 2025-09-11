Charlie Kirk family: All on wife Erika Frantzve and children

Charlie Kirk has been shot at Utah Valley University event. His wife Erika Frantzve is a real estate agent. They have two children: a daughter and a son.
Charlie Kirk, conservative activist and President Donald Trump supporter, has reportedly been shot during a debate at Utah Valley University, CNBC reported. Kirk is married to Erika Frantzve. The couple met in 2019 and tied the knot in May 2021 in Scottsdale, Arizona. Frantzve is a real estate agent with The Corcoran Group in New York City. She is also the founder of the nonprofit Everyday Heroes Like You. They have two children: a daughter named Sarah Rose (born in 2021) and a son (born in 2023).
