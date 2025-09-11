Charlie Kirk’s 2014 tweet resurfaces after assassination: ‘Did I just get shot?’

A 2014 tweet from conservative activist Charlie Kirk has resurfaced online following his assassination in Utah. On June 23, 2014, Kirk posted on X (earlier called Twitter), “Did I just get shot by an AR-15? Feels like it.” The tweet has now gone viral in the wake of his killing, sparking reactions and comments. Charlie Kirk shooting: An old tweet by the conservative political activist is going viral on social media after his death.(REUTERS)

Charlie Kirk, 31, was fatally shot on September 10, 2025, during his “American Comeback Tour” stop at Utah Valley University. The founder of the conservative organization Turning Point USA (TPUSA) was struck in the neck shortly after the event began and later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital, CNN reported. The shooting has rattled political and campus communities, raising new concerns about safety at public events.

Kirk’s shooting comes amid a string of political violence in the US, including the assassination of a Minnesota lawmaker and her husband in June, an arson attack at the Pennsylvania governor’s residence in April, and the assassination attempt on Donald Trump during the presidential election last July.

Social media reacts to Charlie Kirk’s resurfaced post

Many users were shocked by the post. One account wrote, “So be careful of what you said. Maybe someday it will happened.” “This is insane,” another commented. One person criticized the account for reposting Kirk's tweet. “Are you literally mentally sick? Because you sound like that.”

Charlie Kirk shooting: Latest updates from the investigation

Officials have described Charlie Kirk’s killing as a “targeted political attack.” The FBI has released photos of a person of interest, believed to be college-aged, and surveillance video tracks the suspect’s movements before and after the shooting. Investigators also recovered what they believe to be the bolt-action rifle used, found in a wooded area near campus. Footwear impressions and palm prints collected at the scene are now being analyzed.

The suspect escaped on foot and remains at large. Police are canvassing nearby neighborhoods and reviewing hours of surveillance footage. Utah’s governor has called the case a “political assassination,” reflecting the urgency behind the manhunt. Two people were briefly questioned post the incident, but neither was linked to the shooting, the BBC reported. Investigators say they are working every lead with federal support and have urged the public to provide any information that could help.

President Donald Trump reacts to the Charlie Kirk's killing

President Donald Trump released a video statement describing Kirk’s death as a national tragedy. “He fought for liberty, democracy, justice, and the American people. He’s a martyr for truth and freedom. This is a dark moment for America,” Trump said.

As tributes continue to pour in, the focus remains on finding the shooter and ensuring safety at political events nationwide. Authorities have not provided further details on suspects or potential motives.

FAQs

1. How did Charlie Kirk die?

Charlie Kirk was shot in the neck during a public event at Utah Valley University on September 10, 2025. He was later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

2. What has the investigation revealed so far?

The FBI released images of a college-aged person of interest and recovered a bolt-action rifle believed to have been used. Footwear impressions and palm prints are being analyzed.

3. Has anyone been arrested?

Two people were briefly questioned earlier, but neither has been tied to the shooting. The suspect remains at large.

4. How are authorities describing the attack?

The FBI Utah governor called it a political assassination.

5. How did Donald Trump react to the incident?

President Donald Trump called Kirk’s death “a dark moment for America” and described him as a martyr for liberty and democracy.