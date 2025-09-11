Did people steal hats at UVU after Charlie Kirk shooting? Viral video sparks outrage; ‘Unbelievable’

A few people were allegedly caught stealing hats on the campus of Utah Valley University soon after conservative political activist and author Charlie Kirk was shot dead on Wednesday, September 10, Newsweek reported. A video of the incident has gone viral across social media platforms, garnering millions of views. Charlie Kirk was shot during a public event at Utah Valley University on September 10, 2025. A viral video shows people stealing hats from the event post the shooting.(AFP)

A long-time ally of US President Donald Trump, Kirk, 31, was shot in the neck as he delivered a speech in Utah's Orem. He was soon rushed to a nearby local hospital, where the doctors pronounced him dead. He served as the founder of Turning Point USA, a youth organization, since 2012.

Also read: Chilling videos capture moment Charlie Kirk was shot dead in Utah: Blow-by-blow account

People caught stealing hats at the venue

In a viral video from the event, a person could be seen entering the merchandise tent and stealing hats from there. These hats had the slogan "The American Comeback" written over them.

As the person attempted to take hats from the table, another one from behind the camera could be heard shouting, "Grab me a hat." The young man then threw one hat towards the crowd and then went on to take a few more.

After noticing the activity, the security personnel at the venue intervened and could be heard shouting, "What are you doing? Get the f--- out."

People had gathered in large numbers at the event to listen to Charlie Kirk. Also present at the venue were nearly 3,000 students. Several videos have been shared on social media capturing the shooting incident as well as the chaotic events after that.

Also read: From Miss Arizona to mother of two: Who is Charlie Kirk’s wife, Erika Frantzve?

Internet reacts to viral video

On X, formerly Twitter, a clip showing a man stealing hats was shared by a person called Paul A. Szypula, an animator with close to 350,000 followers. His bio reads, "Save America Now". So far, the video has received more than 9.4 million views.

One person commented, “Unbelievable...”

Another one said, "it's all a theatre to them."

HT.com cannot independently verify the authenticity of the video.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Donald Trump called Kirk “the Great, and even Legendary.”

"No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie. He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us. Melania and my Sympathies go out to his beautiful wife Erika, and family. Charlie, we love you," he added.

FAQs

Who killed Charlie Kirk?

The search for the accused is currently underway.

How old was Charlie Kirk?

He was 31 years old.

Who all are there in Charlie Kirk's family?

He is survived by his wife, Erika Frantzve, and their two children.