JD Vance to visit Utah to meet Charlie Kirk's family after his murder: Report

United States vice president JD Vance will visit Utah to meet Donald Trump's aide Charlie Kirk's family on Thursday after the latter was murdered, news agency AFP reported citing sources familiar with the plans. US Vice President-elect JD Vance (L) with Charlie Kirk (R).(File/Getty Images via AFP)

Kirk, 31, was assassinated while speaking at a university in Utah on Wednesday.

Vance will visit Kirk's family with his wife Usha Vance. Originally, the couple was originally scheduled to go to New York to mark the 24th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terror attacks.

Also read: Chilling videos capture moment Charlie Kirk was shot dead: Blow-by-blow account

JD Vance and his wife will "visit Salt Lake City, Utah today to pay respects to the family of Charlie Kirk," AFP quoted the source as saying.

Charlie Kirk was shot dead at an event at a Utah Valley University on Wednesday. He was the chief executive officer and co-founder of the conservative youth organisation Turning Point USA and was a champion of republican and Christian values. He was also a close ally of United States President Donald Trump.

Also read: 'No justification': What world leaders said on Charlie Kirk's assassination

Kirk was speaking at a debate at the university when a shooter fired from a roof.

Several videos have surfaced on social media showing the horrifying assassination of Kirk as he spoke into a handheld microphone while sitting under a white tent. As soon as a shot hit Kirk, the crowd grew panic and chaos ensued.

Also read: From abortion to Indians in the US: 5 extreme claims that Charlie Kirk propagated

Reacting to Kirk's murder, US President Donald Trump said, “Charlie was a patriot who devoted his life to the cause of open debate and the country that he loved so much."

“It’s long past time for all Americans, and the media, to confront the fact that violence and murder are the tragic consequence of demonizing those with whom you disagree day after day, year after year, in the most hateful and despicable way possible,” he added and also ordered flags across the country to half-staff for several days.