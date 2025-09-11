'No justification': What world leaders said on Charlie Kirk's assassination

The assassination of conservative firebrand and a strong Trump ally, Charlie Kirk, in broad daylight has sent shockwaves and triggered an outpouring of grief and condemnation from around the world. US President Donald Trump condemned Charlie Kirk's killing as "a dark moment for America."(AFP)

Kirk, just 31, was shot dead while delivering remarks at an event at Utah Valley University.

Labelled as one of the most politically charged murders in recent United States history, Trump condemned Kirk's killing as "a dark moment for America."

Chilling videos capture moment Charlie Kirk was shot dead: Blow-by-blow account

While US officials have yet to announce a motive or apprehend Kirk's assassins thus far, the assassination has again stoked desperate worldwide debates regarding the rising threats of political extremism and polarisation in ideological terms.

'A dark moment for America,' says President Trump

US President Donald Trump, who shared a political relationship with Charlie Kirk, was among the first to react. In a video statement on Truth Social, Trump called the killing "a dark moment for America" and hailed Kirk as a "martyr for truth."

"My administration will find every one of those who contributed to this atrocity, and to other political violence, including the organisations that fund it and support it," Trump said.

Global condemnation of Kirk's killing

Immediately following Kirk's horrific murder, world leaders were swift in their responses with words of shock, grief, and stern condemnation of any political violence, regardless of political differences.

Also Read | Charlie Kirk on how he wanted to be remembered after his death: 'Courage for my faith'

Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney was among the first leaders to express his shock, writing, "There is no justification for political violence, and every act of it threatens democracy."

"I am appalled by the murder of Charlie Kirk. There is no justification for political violence, and every act of it threatens democracy," Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said on X.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer emphasized the importance of free speech, stating, "We must all be free to debate openly and freely without fear."

"We must all be free to debate openly and freely without fear -- there can be no justification for political violence," British Prime Minister Keir Starmer wrote on X.

Also Read | From abortion to Indians in the US: 5 extreme claims that Charlie Kirk propagated

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni Kirk's murder as "an atrocious act" and "a deep wound for democracy," offering condolences to both Kirk's family and the broader conservative movement in the US.

Some of Kirk's most vocal international allies used the moment not only to mourn, but to indict what they view as a growing trend of left-wing violence.

Murdered for speaking the truth: Israel

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called Kirk "a lion-hearted friend of Israel," adding, "Charlie Kirk was murdered for speaking truth and defending freedom."

"Charlie Kirk was assassinated for speaking the truth and upholding freedom. A lion-hearted friend of Israel, he battled the falsehoods and remained upright for Judeo-Christian civilisation," posted Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on X.

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orbán laid direct blame on the progressive left.

"Charlie Kirk's death is the result of the international hate campaign waged by the progressive-liberal left," Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on X.

Argentine President Javier Milei made a similar statement, referring to Kirk as "the victim of a horrific murder" and linking the assassination to what he termed "a wave of left-wing political violence in the region."

While investigations into the shooter's motive remain ongoing, the political symbolism of the attack is already reverberating worldwide.