From Miss Arizona to mother of two: Who is Charlie Kirk’s wife, Erika Frantzve?

Conservative activist and Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, a steadfast ally of former US President Donald Trump, was shot dead on Wednesday during an event at Utah Valley University (UVU) in Orem, Utah. His death has left not only his supporters stunned but also cast a shadow over the young family he leaves behind. Charlie Kirk with his wife and kid

About his wife, Erika Frantzve Kirk’s wife, Erika Frantzve, was his partner in both life and faith. The two first crossed paths in 2019 and married two years later in May 2021 in Scottsdale, Arizona. A woman of many talents, Frantzve is a former Miss Arizona USA (2012) and a collegiate basketball player for Regis University in Denver.

Frantzve’s resume spans across multiple fields: she holds a Political Science and International Relations degree from Arizona State University, a Juris Master’s degree from Liberty University (2017), and a Doctorate in Christian Leadership (2022). Professionally, and according to her LinkedIn, she has established herself as a real estate agent with The Corcoran Group in New York City. She is also the founder of Everyday Heroes Like You, a nonprofit promoting community empowerment, hosts the inspirational podcast Midweek Rise Up, and runs PROCLAIM Streetwear, a faith-based fashion label.

About their kids Together, Kirk and Frantzve were raising two young children. Their daughter, Sarah Rose, was born in 2021, followed by a son in 2023. While Erika has remained silent in the immediate aftermath of her husband’s passing, tributes are pouring in, including a particularly emotional one from Trump himself:

“The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead. No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.