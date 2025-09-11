FBI releases picture of 'person of interest' in Charlie Kirk assassination

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) on Thursday released picture of 'person of interest' in Charlie Kirk's assassination, seeking public's help in identifying the suspect. FBI is seeking public's help identifying the 'person of interest' in Charlie Kirk's assassination.(FBI)

“We are asking for the public's help identifying this person of interest in connection with the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University,” the FBI Salt Lake City said in a post on X, attaching the pictures.

Charlie Kirk was on Wednesday shot dead by a sniper who authorities believe jumped off a roof and fled into a neighborhood after firing one shot.

Authorities said on Thursday they have recovered a high-powered, bolt-action rifle they believe was used in the attack and were reviewing video footage of the person they believe was behind the assassination.

A Donald Trump ally, Charlie Kirk was killed in broad daylight while speaking about social issues and was answering a question on gun violence when he was shot.

It was a debate hosted by his nonprofit political youth organization, Arizona-based Turning Point USA, at the Sorensen Center courtyard on the Utah Valley University campus.

Disturbing videos of the assassination went viral on social media, showing Charlie Kirk speaking into a handheld microphone when suddenly a shot rings out. Blood gushes from left side of his neck in seconds, leaving spectators in screaming panic.

US President Donald Trump said he will be awarding Charlie Kirk the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian honor in the US, while Vice President JD Vance and his wife, Usha, were slated to visit with Kirk’s family in Salt Lake City.

The shooting followed Kirk response to a person's question, “Do you know how many transgender Americans have been mass shooters over the last 10 years?” the person asked.

“Too many,” Charlie Kirk responded.

The questioner then asked: “Do you know how many mass shooters there have been in America over the last 10 years?”

“Counting or not counting gang violence?” Kirk cross-questioned. Then a shot rang out.