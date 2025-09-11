Taylor Swift as flower girl to Taco Bell for dinner: Every Selena Gomez-Benny Blanco wedding detail we know so far

When Selena announced her engagement to Benny back in December 2024, what really was the cherry on the top was the near-immediate comment from long-time bestie Taylor Swift, who wrote, "yes I will be the flower girl". Now we'd pay to see that but only time will tell if that actually happens.

We're literally days (or weeks) away from seeing Selena Gomez turn bride for the love of her life, Benny Blanco. But here's the thing — it's really tough to imagine a wedding of which we know very, very little of. So here's all that's doing the rounds of the internet as far as ceremony-intel goes.

In other confirmed news, Selena's Only Murders in the Building co-star Martin Short will be the ring bearer — and this came directly from the mare's mouth during her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

September bells Selena could be married as soon as this weekend. If not, we'll just have to wait for the last weekend of the month as the September 20 window is when Ed Sheeran will be performing at the iHeart Radio Music Festival in Las Vegas — and he is definitely on the guest list (as are Paris Hilton and David Henrie)!

Whose planning? The name doing the rounds of the internet for Selena and Benny's big, chill wedding throw down is Mindy Weiss. For context on her calibre, Mindy was responsible for Demi Lovato and Jordan Lute's nuptials. Want to be more impressed? The super-posh Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen wedding too, was her curation.