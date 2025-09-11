Who is Matthew Dowd? MSNBC analyst fired over 'insensitive' Charlie Kirk remark

Matthew Dowd, a senior political analyst, has been fired by MSNBC after he suggested on air that Charlie Kirk's “hateful speech” might have contributed to the conservative political activist's assassination at Utah Valley University on September 10. MSNBC fires political analyst Matthew Dowd over 'insensitive' remarks on Charlie Kirk(Getty Images)

During an appearance on Katy Tur Reports, Dowd was asked to discuss the “environment in which a shooting like this happens,” according to TIME magazine.

At first, Dowd noted that there were no major details regarding the incident at that time. Later on, he said Kirk had been "one of the most divisive" and was "constantly sort of pushing this sort of hate speech aimed at certain groups."

"...Hateful thoughts lead to hateful words, which then lead to hateful actions," the magazine quoted Dowd as saying.

Dowd suggested that this was the environment that people are currently in. "You can’t stop with these sort of awful thoughts you have and then saying these awful words and not expect awful actions to take place," he added.

Also read: Did people steal hats at UVU after Charlie Kirk shooting? Viral video sparks outrage; ‘Unbelievable’

Who is Matthew Dowd?

Dowd is a well-known political analyst in the US. He is best known for serving as the chief strategist to George W. Bush during the 2004 presidential campaign.

According to the University of Chicago, Dowd even worked as the chief strategist for Arnold Schwarzenegger in 2006. Prior to this, he served as adviser to several political clients, such as former Democrat Texas Lieutenant Governor Bob Bullock.

A few years ago, Dowd even announced he would run as a Democrat for Texas lieutenant governor, per The Associated Press. He has even worked as a political analyst for ABC News.

Also read: Charlie Kirk shooting: Report claims ammunition was engraved with 'transgender, antifascist ideology'

MSNBC responds to backlash over Matthew Dowd's comments

The network has issued an apology regarding the comments made by Matthew Dowd on air.

MSNBC president Rebecca Kutler said Dowd's remarks were “inappropriate, insensitive and unacceptable.”

"We apologize for his statements, as has he. There is no place for violence in America, political or otherwise," Kutler said.

Dowd himself has issued an apology for his "tone and words" via BlueSky.

FAQs:

1. Who was Charlie Kirk?

The 31-year-old was the co-founder of Turning Point USA. He was a key figure in conservative youth politics.

2. What happened to Charlie Kirk?

He was shot in the neck while delivering a speech in Utah's Orem.

3. How many children does Charlie Kirk have?

He is survived by his wife and two children.