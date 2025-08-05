Netflix cancels Arnold Schwarzenegger's Fubar after just 2 seasons; real reason revealed

Screen icon Arnold Schwarzenegger's return to the small screen with the action-comedy series Fubar has fizzled out, it seems. Streaming platform Netflix has cancelled the show after just two seasons. Arnold Schwarzenegger's comedy-action series Fubar has been cancelled after just two seasons.

Fubar cancelled by Netflix

The Nick Santora show premiered on Netflix in 2023 and generated great viewership numbers in season 1. However, the series apparently did not get the expected momentum during its second season, which premiered on June 12 this year. Its viewership data revealed that the show had a successful start after the premiere, but the numbers fell off soon after.

An analysis from What's on Netflix revealed that Fubar's viewership fell off by 76% in season 2. The show had 31 million cumulative views by end of its third week in season 1. In season 2, it dropped to just 7.3 million.

The drop was considered surprising given the popularity of season 1 and Arnold Schwarzenegger's global popularity. In addition, cast member Monica Barbaro became an Oscar nominee in between the two seasons, which was further expected to boost the show. However, that did not pan out.

All about Fubar

Apart from Arnold and Monica, Fubar starred Milan Carter, Fortune Feimster, Travis Van Winkle, Fabiana Udenio, Aparna Brielle, Guy Burnet, Andy Buckley, Carrie-Anne Moss, Jay Baruchel, Barbara Eve Harris and Scott Thompson.

The logline of the series reads, “Luke Brunner is a veteran CIA operative who, up until recently, was on the verge of retirement. After his last mission in saving another operative, who just so happened to be his daughter, he's back and face-to-face with new villains. This one is an old flame from Luke's past who threatens to destroy the world...if she doesn't destroy his life first.”

Arnold's next work

Arnold will be next seen in the action film King Fury 2. Directed by David Sandberg, the movie is a sequel to King Fury released in 2015. Sandberg will be playing the lead role in the film.