Did Justin Jefferson offer to pay for Charlie Kirk's kids' expenses? What we know

Charlie Kirk, a prominent conservative political activist and vocal supporter of President Donald Trump, was fatally shot at Utah Valley University on Wednesday. In the aftermath, a viral social media post claimed that Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson had pledged to cover all living and educational expenses for Kirk’s two children. Claim about Justin Jefferson helping Charlie Kirk’s family has gone viral.(Getty Images via AFP)

The post states, “Immediately after Charlie Kirk passed away, Minnesota Vikings superstar Justin Jefferson immediately stepped in, pledging to pay all living and educational expenses for Kirk’s two children. This action not only eased the burden on Kirk’s family during this time of grief, but also caused a stir on social media, as many people expressed their admiration for Justin Jefferson’s kindness in this tearful moment.”

Also Read: Chilling videos capture moment Charlie Kirk was shot dead in Utah: Blow-by-blow account

Reactions

As the post spread across multiple platforms, users began praising Jefferson for the alleged gesture.

One person commented, “Thank you for your kindness, Justin Jefferson, your immediate reaction to the loss of Charlie Kirk. You are a superstar in more ways than one.”

Another added, “Attention Justin Jefferson: Get yourself a validated Twitter(X) handle, we want to make you famous for the very kind gesture you made toward Charlie Kirk's widow and children.”

A third person wrote, “I share ur pain savvy. He was just starting out. The more I learned about him the more I knew we needed him. I will miss him tremendously. Did you hear Justin Jefferson is making sure that the family doesn't have to pay for anything related to Charlie's death. Always like JJ.”

Also Read: Charlie Kirk to be awarded Medal of Freedom, highest US civilian honour, Trump announces

Fact check

As of now, there is no official confirmation from Justin Jefferson, the Minnesota Vikings, or any credible news outlet that the NFL star has made such a pledge.