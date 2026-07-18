5 Amarnath pilgrims among 6 injured in road accident in J&K’s Udhampur

Jammu: Six people, including five Amarnath pilgrims, were injured when their vehicle crashed into a dumper truck parked along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Udhampur early on Saturday, officials said. A member of Jammu and Kashmir Police’s Mountain Rescue Team administers oxygen to a pilgrim during the Amarnath Yatra on the Pahalgam route in Anantnag district on Friday. (PTI Photo)

The vehicle was part of a convoy carrying 3,632 pilgrims that had left the Bhagwati Nagar base camp in Jammu for Kashmir to undertake the annual Amarnath Yatra and offer prayers at the holy cave shrine, they said.

The driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle, which crashed into the truck parked along the roadside near Jakhani around 5am, injuring the five pilgrims from Uttar Pradesh and the driver, a resident of Ganderbal district.

The injured were taken to the Government Medical College and Hospital, Udhampur, for treatment.

An official spokesperson said Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha spoke to Udhampur deputy commissioner Minga Sherpa and medical officials and enquired about the health of the injured. He asked them to ensure all assistance and care for their swift recovery. “I pray to Baba Barfani for the safety, well-being and smooth journey of all devotees,” Sinha posted on X.

The victims were part of the 17th batch of pilgrims headed to the Baltal and Pahalgam camps.

More than 3.65 lakh pilgrims have already paid obeisance at the 3,880-metre-high holy cave shrine since July 3. The yatra will conclude on August 28 to coincide with Raksha Bandhan.