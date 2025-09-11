Who is Charlie Rock? Carolina Panthers fire PR staffer over insensitive Charlie Kirk post

Charlie Rock, a public relations employee with the Carolina Panthers, was reportedly fired on Thursday after posting an insensitive message following the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, according to The Charlotte Observer, citing a source close to the team. Charlie Kirk, conservative activist and founder of Turning Point USA, was shot dead on Wednesday.(AP)

Who is Charlie Rock and what did he post?

Charlie Rock joined the Panthers as an intern in 2024 within the communications department and had recently been promoted to a full-time role as a football communications coordinator.

Hours after 31-year-old Kirk was fatally shot, Rock posted on his personal Instagram: “Why are y’all sad? Your man said it was worth it...” alongside a photo of Kirk. The post also referenced the Wu-Tang Clan song "Protect Ya Neck."

In response, the Panthers tweeted, “The views expressed by our employees are their own and do not represent those of the Carolina Panthers. We do not condone violence of any kind. We are taking this matter very seriously and have accordingly addressed it with the individual."

A source told The Charlotte Observer that Rock had parted ways with the team that same morning, though the Panthers have not officially confirmed his firing.

Reactions

Screenshots of Charlie Rock's Instagram post quickly spread across social media, drawing widespread criticism.

One person asked, “Do the Carolina @Panthers approve of these posts celebrating the political assassination of a 31 year old father of two made by their employee Charlie Rock?"

Another wrote, “If you didn't fire him, it's not been properly addressed. The line has been crossed.”

A third person added, “Vile. Charlie Kirk never uttered a hateful word. He was a free speech warrior who wanted civil, open debate. Shameful, Panthers."