Thu, Sept 11, 2025
Charlie Kirk shooting ‘person of interest’ spotted in American flag sweatshirt, hat, and shades; photos released

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Updated on: Sept 11, 2025 10:11 pm IST

FBI released photos of a man wearing a long-sleeve black sweatshirt featuring an American flag. The images are believed to be from a security camera.

The FBI’s Salt Lake City field office released photos of a person of interest in the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk. The grainy images show a man wearing a long-sleeve black sweatshirt featuring an American flag. He is also seen wearing glasses, jeans, a hat, and carrying a backpack. The images are believed to be from a security camera.

This undated combination of images provided provided by the Federal Bureau of Investigation shows a person of interest in connection with the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University on Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025, in Orem, Utah.(AP)
This undated combination of images provided provided by the Federal Bureau of Investigation shows a person of interest in connection with the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University on Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025, in Orem, Utah.(AP)

The FBI posted on X, “We are asking for the public's help identifying this person of interest in connection with the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University. 1-800-CALL-FBI.”

AI chatbot Grok noted that the sweatshirt's design appears to be from a wounded veteran foundation, depicting the Stars and Stripes alongside an eagle, and the phrase “Land of the Free… Home of the Brave.”

Several social media users commented on the sweatshirt.

One noted, “He’s wearing a wounded veteran shirt, it’s an American flag with an eagle and says “Land of the Free…Home of the Brave”. A wounded veteran foundation gives these out when you donate to them.”

Another wrote, “Seems like he was trying to fit in with the crowd so he wore a shirt with the American flag.”

Also Read: Chilling videos capture moment Charlie Kirk was shot dead in Utah: Blow-by-blow account

What we know so far about the shooting

Charlie Kirk, a 31-year-old podcast and radio commentator and close ally of President Donald Trump, was fatally shot on Wednesday while speaking at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah.

During a Thursday press conference, authorities revealed that the shooter jumped off the roof and fled into a nearby neighborhood.

Investigators recovered a high-powered bolt-action rifle in a wooded area close to the campus and are examining it alongside palm prints and footprints found at the scene for potential clues.

Utah Public Safety Commissioner Beau Mason told reporters that the suspect appears to be college-aged and “blended in well” with students on campus. The shooter has not yet been publicly identified.

(With inputs from Reuters)

