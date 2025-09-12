Search
Fri, Sept 12, 2025
Charlie Kirk shooter caught? Trump says somebody 'close to him' turned him in

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Sept 12, 2025 06:09 pm IST

Donald Trump said on Friday that Charlie Kirk shooter has been caught and is in custody. 

United States President Donald Trump said on Friday “with a high degree of certainty” that the suspect who shot and killed right-wing influencer Charlie Kirk on Wednesday is in custody and he was turned in by someone “very close” to him.

President Donald Trump with Charlie Kirk(File/AP)
“I think, with a high degree of certainty, we have him in custody,” Trump said.

“I don't want to go too far…but essentially somebody very close to him turned him in,” he added.

He made the revelation during an interview with Fox News.

This comes two days after Kirk was assassinated while attending an event at the Utah Valley University on Wednesday.

While referring to the pictures of the suspect released by the Federal Bureau of Investigation on Thursday and how the suspect was identified and caught, Trump said, “We had very good pictures but not great, not perfect, and when you look at it…this happens a lot, it happened with the crazy Boston bomber, it happened with others…somebody close recognises even a little tilt of the head which no body else would do and somebody very close to him said - that's him”.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
News / World News / US News / Charlie Kirk shooter caught? Trump says somebody 'close to him' turned him in
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
