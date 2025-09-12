Tyler Robinson's plot to kill Charlie Kirk: Hidden rifle, Discord messages, and a change of clothes

Tyler Robinson, the 22-year-old accused of assassinating conservative activist Charlie Kirk, spent days laying out a plan that investigators say showed both preparation and intent. According to Utah Governor Spencer Cox, Robinson used the messaging app Discord, stashed a rifle in bushes, and even switched outfits in an effort to avoid capture. Charlie Kirk was allegedly murdered by Tyler Robinson in Utah

Robinson’s roommate turned over Discord messages from an account named “Tyler,” in which he described retrieving a rifle from a drop point, concealing it under a towel, and watching over the area. The chats also mentioned engraving bullets, attaching a scope and noting that the rifle was “unique.” He further wrote that he had changed his clothing to disguise himself after the shooting.

That account was backed up by evidence found on the ground. Investigators later recovered a rifle hidden in a wooded area along the suspected escape path near Utah Valley University — wrapped in a towel, as the messages indicated.

Family members also told investigators Robinson had become “more political in recent years.” One recalled that at a family dinner before September 10, Robinson mentioned Kirk’s upcoming visit to Utah Valley University and dismissed him as “full of hate and spreading hate.” The FBI has not declared a definitive motive, but those remarks offer a glimpse into Robinson’s mindset ahead of the attack.

Surveillance cameras captured Tyler Robinson arriving at the university in a Dodge Challenger around 8.29 am on the day of the shooting, wearing a maroon t-shirt, light-colored shorts, a black hat with a white logo, and light-colored shoes. When investigators met him two days later, he was dressed in clothing that matched the footage.

The investigation broke open when a family member contacted authorities on September 11, saying Robinson had confessed or implied responsibility for the killing. That tip, relayed through the Washington County Sheriff’s Office to the FBI, led to his arrest.

Opening a press conference to announce the breakthrough, Cox delivered a line that drew national attention: “Good morning, ladies and gentlemen — we got him.”