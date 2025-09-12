Tyler Robinson: 5 things we know about Charlie Kirk shooting suspect

Early Friday, President Donald Trump announced during a live interview that the suspect was turned in by his father. While the suspect was not ID by the president, the law enforcement sources told The New York Post that the suspect is Tyler Rabinson, a local from Utah. Tyler Robinson, 22, has been identified as the suspect in the Charlie Kirk shooting at Utah Valley University.(AFP)

Later, in a press conference, the officials provided an update on the Charlie Kirk shooting at Utah Valley University on Wednesday.

Also Read: Who is Tyler Robinson, Charlie Kirk shooting suspect identified after major manhunt?

5 things to know about Tyler Robinson

1 Person in custody for fatal shooting of Kirk identified as Tyler Robinson, a 22-year-old local from Utah as per The New York Post, citing law enforcement sources.

2 Robinson arrived in a Dodge Challenger vehicle at approximately 08:29 local time on September 10, as per Utah Governor Spencer Cox, who shared he was identified while reviewing the video footage during the press conference.

3 Investigators encountered the suspect on September 12. At the time, he was wearing a “plain maroon t-shirt, light-coloured shorts, a black hat with a white logo and light-coloured shoes,” matching the description of the footage.

4 During a dinner before September 10, Robinson mentioned that Kirk was visiting UVU and shared why he “didn't like him and the viewpoints he had,” a family member recalled a recent incident as per Cox during the press conference. Robinson also told the family member that “Kirk was full of hate and spreading hate," as per the BBC. The suspect's family shared that he had turned "more political” recently.

5 Searches of state and federal public records linked to Robinson's name or date of birth revealed no criminal history, according to NBC News.