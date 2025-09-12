Trump calls for execution of Charlie Kirk shooter Tyler Robinson: Does Utah allow death penalty? What law says

President Donald Trump announced on Friday that a suspect in the killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk has been taken into custody. Speaking on Fox & Friends, Trump said he was briefed about the arrest only minutes before going on air. Charlie Kirk was allegedly shot dead by 22-year-old Tyler Robinson at an event held at Utah Valley University(FBI, AP)

The BBC later reported that the suspect detained by the authorities has been identified as Tyler Robinson. Trump was quoted as saying that the suspect is aged “28 or 29” and was turned in with the help of his father.

Trump explained that someone close to the suspect went to the father, who then went to a US Marshal. The suspect’s father then drove him to police headquarters.

Trump calls for speedy trial and death penalty

During the interview, Trump urged that the case move swiftly through the courts. He expressed support for the death penalty if the suspect is convicted. “Charlie Kirk was the finest person and he did not deserve this,” Trump said and added, “I hope they give him the death penalty.”

He added that law enforcement did “a great job” in pursuing the case, which began with limited evidence. Authorities reportedly started with “a clip that made him look like an ant” before identifying the suspect, the report added.

Trump says Kirk was ‘like a son’

Donald Trump also paid tribute to Kirk and said he was “like a son” and “a brilliant guy.” He credited the Turning Point USA founder with helping Republicans connect with young voters.

Speaking further about his death, Trump said, “He was talented and a voice for young people. It is a shame that voice has been silenced.” He also confirmed that he spoke to Kirk’s wife, who is “devastated” by the killing but intends to keep Turning Point active in his memory.

Who is Tyler Robinson?

Robinson, who has been detained by the authorities, is a 22-year-old who attended Pineview Middle School. In 2022, Robinson moved to the city of Logan, where he attended Utah State University. The location is about two hours away from Utah Valley University, per BBC.

Does Utah allow death penalty? What law says

Utah is one of the 27 states that allow the death penalty to be imposed for cases of aggravated murder as defined in Utah Code Section 76-5-202, according to the Death Penalty Information Center. The prosecution has to file a formal notice seeking the death penalty within 60 days after arraignment. Moreover, a unanimous jury recommendation is required to impose the death penalty. The defendant is given life imprisonment if the jury deadlocks.

FAQs:

Who was Charlie Kirk?

Charlie Kirk was a conservative activist and the founder of Turning Point USA, a group that sought to engage young people in politics.

Has the suspect been named?

No. President Trump only said the suspect is “28 or 29.” The BBC reported that the suspect was named Tyler Robinson.

How was the suspect caught?

According to Trump, a minister recognized the suspect and informed his father, who then persuaded his son to surrender to authorities.