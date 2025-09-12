What is a bolt-action rifle? All on the weapon used in Charlie Kirk shooting

Charlie Kirk was shot dead with a bolt-action rifle on September 10 at Utah Valley University as he spoke to nearly 3,000 people for his open-air college debate series, according to Fox News. The 31-year-old conservative activist often made headlines due to his controversial views. Here is all we know about the weapon that was used to kill the co-founder and president of Turning Point USA. Charlie Kirk's death: Investigation has revealed that a bolt-action rifle was used in the shooting.(AP)

Also read: Watch | Joe Rogan reacts to Charlie Kirk's killing, says he was ‘not a violent guy’

Charlie Kirk shooting: What is a bolt-action rifle?

Bolt-action rifles, mainly used for hunting activities, require users to manually reload the weapons each time they want to fire, according to the Journal Star. It differs from a semiautomatic rifle in this manner.

The National Rifle Association says a bolt-action rifle is "the quintessential rifle action for military, hunting and target-shooting applications." Most bolt-action rifles have an internal magazine with a capacity for three to five rounds of ammunition.

As per Fox News, a user must manually lift and pull the bolt handle of a bolt-action rifle to move the spent cartridge. The bolt must be lowered for the rifle to fire again.

“This process limits the rate of fire; you can only take one shot at a time," retired Marine Lt. Col. Hal Kempfer told Fox News Digital.

Since the spent cartridge often remains inside the chamber of a bolt-action rifle, it prevents the shooter from leaving “any forensic evidence for investigators to work with,” Kempfer added.

Also read: Kristin Chenoweth's tribute to Charlie Kirk leaves fans surprised. Here's what she said

Charlie Kirk shooting: Suspect in custody

The suspect has been identified as 22-year-old Tyler Robinson. The Utah man is currently in custody. “I think with a high degree of certainty we have him in custody,” President Donald Trump told Fox and Friends.

According to Trump, someone “very close” to the suspect had “turned him in.” “We have the person that we think is the person we’re looking for, but they drove into police headquarters and he’s there,” the president went on, adding that the news was “subject to change.”

FAQs:

What rifle was used to kill Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University?

The shooter used a bolt-action rifle to kill Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University.

How does a bolt-action rifle differ from a semiautomatic?

Bolt-action rifles require users to manually reload the weapons each time they want to fire.

Who killed Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University?

According to CBS News, the suspect is a 22-year-old man named Tyler Robinson from Utah.