Kristin Chenoweth's tribute to Charlie Kirk leaves fans surprised. Here's what she said

Kristin Chenoweth surprised many of her fans with an emotional comment left under late conservative activist Charlie Kirk’s final Instagram video. The clip, pinned on the handle, featured a tense exchange on abortion with a college student. Kirk was shot and killed during an event at Utah Valley University on September 10, 2025. Kristin Chenoweth mourned Charlie Kirk with a heartfelt Instagram comment, drawing criticism from her fans(Instagram/@kchenoweth)

Also read: Charlie Kirk’s 2014 tweet resurfaces after assassination: ‘Did I just get shot?’

Charlie Kirk’s final Instagram video

Kirk’s video on his Instagram handle showed him debating a student over abortion rights. He argued against premarital sex and abortion in the clip. The video had earlier drawn attention for its fiery tone.

Kristin Chenoweth comments on Charlie Kirk’s final video

In the early hours after the news of Charlie Kirk’s killing broke, Chenoweth left her comment under his last Instagram video, which was quickly shared across social media.

The actor and singer commented, “I’m. So. Upset. Didn’t always agree but appreciated some perspectives. What a heartbreak. His young family. I know where he is now. Heaven. But it still breaks my heart.”

She later reposted her husband Josh Bryant’s Instagram Story, which described the killing as a “sad, repugnant act” and sent prayers to Kirk’s family and the nation. Later, Chenoweth added her own post, calling the murder “horrifying and unacceptable” and once again urging prayers for Kirk's family.

Also read: Watch | Joe Rogan reacts to Charlie Kirk's killing, says he was ‘not a violent guy’

Kristin Chenoweth’s fans react to her post

Chenoweth’s comments caught many by surprise. Her reference to Kirk being “in Heaven” also drew criticism on Reddit. One fan wrote, “I was not expecting this coming from her.”

Another commented, “Girl WHAT. I wish some of these people would share exactly which perspectives of his they appreciated because I can’t see any that a rational person with a standard amount of human empathy would support.”

A comment read, “Honestly, I'm glad these people are airing out who they really are.” Celebrities like Chris Pratt and Mandy Moore also condemned the violence and offered their condolences to the grieving family.

The investigation into Kirk’s killing remains active. The FBI and local authorities are leading a manhunt described as urgent and ongoing. Kirk is survived by his young family, now at the heart of the tragedy that shook the country.

FAQs:

1. What did Kristin Chenoweth say about Charlie Kirk?

She commented on Kirk’s final Instagram video, writing that while she often disagreed with him, she valued some of his viewpoints and was heartbroken for his young family.

2. Why was her comment surprising?

Fans did not expect Chenoweth, known for her progressive stances, to publicly grieve for a polarizing conservative figure.

3. What was Charlie Kirk’s final video about?

His last Instagram post featured a heated exchange with a student about abortion, where he argued against premarital sex and abortion rights.

4. How did Kristin Chenoweth defend her remarks?

She later reposted her husband Josh Bryant’s statement calling the killing “sad and repugnant” and then added her own post labeling it “horrifying and unacceptable.”

5. What is the status of the investigation?

The shooter remains at large. Authorities describe the case as a targeted political attack.