Kristin Chenoweth mesmerises fans with ‘Star Spangled Banner’ at NBA Finals Game 7 - Watch

Kristin Chenoweth always wanted to play basketball but couldn't due to her 4-foot-11 height. She still somehow made it to the NBA Finals. Kristin Chenoweth performs during the 54th annual Songwriters Hall of Fame induction and awards gala on Thursday, June 12, 2025, at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York.(AP File)

The Oklahoma native and unabashed Thunder fan was the pick to perform “The Star-Spangled Banner” before Game 7 of the title series between the Thunder and the Indiana Pacers on Sunday night.

Kristina Chenoweth’s performance aired live on ABC at 8 PM EDT on Sunday, shortly before tipoff of the NBA Finals Game 7. Watch the performance here:

Who is Kristina Chenoweth?

Kristina Chenoweth is an award-winning actress, singer, and inductee into the Oklahoma Hall of Fame.

Born on July 24, 1968, Chenoweth was adopted by Junie Smith Chenoweth and Jerry Morris Chenoweth, both chemical engineers from Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, a suburb of Tulsa. She was then just a 5-day-old baby.

She graduated from Broken Arrow Senior High School, where she participated in school plays. Chenoweth then attended Oklahoma City University, where she earned a bachelor's degree in musical theatre in 1990 and a master's degree in opera performance in 1992.

Kristin Chenoweth started singing early and performed regional plays while studying at OKU. She also participated in several singing contests and was cast in the 1993 Paper Mill Playhouse production of the musical Animal Crackers as Arabella Rittenhouse.

Chenoweth won a Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical for her performance as Sally Brown in You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown on Broadway. She was nominated for a second Tony Award for originating the role of Glinda in the musical Wicked in 2003.

Her notable television roles include Annabeth Schott in NBC's The West Wing and Olive Snook on the comedy drama Pushing Daisies, for which she won a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series in 2009.

Kristin Chenoweth husband

Kristin Chenoweth is married to musician Josh Bryant, who is 13 years her junior. The couple got married in 2023.

Kristin Chenoweth's net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Kristin Chenoweth is worth $16 million. She has several music albums and has worked in theatre, TV, and movies. Her music blends musical theatre, pop, and gospel and showcases her versatility as a singer.