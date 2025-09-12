Video of Charlie Kirk's shooter Tyler Robinson receiving Utah college scholarship surfaces | Watch

A video showing Charlie Kirk's assassination suspect, who has reportedly been identified as 22-year-old Tyler Robinson from Utah, has surfaced on social media showing him reading out a letter saying that that he has received a scholarship for Utah State University. It could not be independently confirmed whether the man in the video is same person who has been taken into custody by authorities for Charlie Kirk's assassination. (Screengrab/X/@AZ_Intel_)

The video, which is in wide circulation on social media, remains unconfirmed.

In the video, the man, wearing a deep red T-shirt and a jeans, can be heard reading from the letter that has been awarded a scholarship of worth around $32,000.

“Congratulations, you have been selected through us for the resident presidential scholarship to Utah State University. The value of this scholarship is approximately $32,000. This scholarship is available for four years,” he is roughly heard saying in the video, before both him and the person behind the camera start hooting out of joy.

HT.com could not independently verify the authenticity of the video or whether the person in the videos is the same suspect caught by the US authorities or not.

The video has surfaced just hours after United States President Donald Trump revealed earlier on Friday that the suspect who shot at his ally and well-known right-wing influencer Charlie Kirk on Wednesday has been taken into custody.

He also revealed that the suspect was turned in by “somebody very close to him” and hinted at his father being involved in it. Later, during a press conference, the Federal Bureau of Investigation confirmed that a family member of the suspect was behind turning him in. CNN had reported earlier in the day, citing two sources, that the suspect had confessed to his father.

On Thursday, while agencies were scrambling to look for the suspect, they confirmed that he was around the age of a college-going student and had blended in with the crowd after the shooting. Later, they revealed several photos and videos of the suspect showing him wearing a black sweatshirt and a baseball cap.