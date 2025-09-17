Tyler Robinson motive: Text messages with Lance Twiggs reveal why he killed Charlie Kirk; 'Enough of...'

22-year-old Tyler Robinson, the suspect in the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk on September 9, was charged with murder in Utah County on Tuesday. Jeff Gray, the Utah County Attorney, announced the charges, citing Robinson's confession in his text exchange with roommate and romantic partner, Lance Twiggs. Lance Twiggs (L) and Tyler Robinson (R).(X)

While announcing the charges, Gray also released the full text exchange between Robinson and his roommate, reportedly Lance Twiggs. It showed that Robinson confessed to the killing to his roommate and romantic partner and also explained why he did that.

As of now, Lance Twiggs has been identified as one of Robinson's roommates, but it is not known if Twiggs was his romantic partner with whom the text exchange took place. In the document released by the Utah Attorney's Office, it showed an exchange between Robinson and the "roommate."

“I had enough of his hatred. Some hate can’t be negotiated out, Robin said in a text, as per the document released on Tuesday. "If I am able to grab my rifle unseen, I will have left no evidence. Going to attempt to retrieve it again, hopefully they have moved on. I haven’t seen anything about them finding it."

Here's the full exchange:

Robinson Revealed How Charlie Kirk Shooting Was Planned

The text messages that the Utah State Attorney made public at the presser on Wednesday are available to download on the website of the Utah courts, which have details of how the Charlie Kirk assassination was planned over a period of one week by Robinson.

As the exchange shows, the 'Roommate' asks Robinson, "How long have you been planning this?" He replies: "A bit over a week, I believe. I can get close to it, but there is a squad car parked right by it. I think they already swept that spot, but I don't wanna chance it."

Obsession With Grandpa's Rifle

The text messages exchanged between Tyler Robinson and his roommate show that Robinson used his grandfather's rifle and was worried that law enforcement would harass his grandfather while trying to chase him down for the shooting. He was worried that he had hid the weapon at a bush near Utah Valley University where Charli Kirk was shot.

"I’m wishing I had circled back and grabbed it as soon as I got to my vehicle," Robinson says about the weapon, regretting that he could have hid it better.

“I’m worried what my old man would do if I didn’t bring back grandpas rifle … idk if it had a serial number, but it wouldn’t trace to me. I worry about prints I had to leave it in a bush where I changed outfits. didn’t have the ability or time to bring it with,” he says. “I might have to abandon it and hope they don’t find prints. how the fuck will I explain losing it to my old man.”

"Only thing I left was the rifle wrapped in a towel. …," he added.